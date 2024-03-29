Between Emmanuel Macron and Lula, the limits of dialogue between France and the pillar of the “Global South”

Emmanuel Macron and Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, after a working meeting at the Planalto Presidential Palace, on March 28, 2024, in Brasilia. UESLEI MARCELLINO / REUTERS

Kisses, champagne and pats on the back. Emmanuel Macron, Thursday March 28, concluded a three-day state visit to Brazil that took him to the Amazon, Sao Paulo, Rio de Janeiro and finally Brasilia. From the capital, the French president expressed his desire to restart relations between the two countries, as well as his closeness with his counterpart, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva. A Bahian gourmet lunch was held at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Itamarati in the presence of former footballer Rai Souza Vieira de Oliveira and Dimitri Payet, now an attacking midfielder at the Vasco da Gama club.

Emmanuel Macron is welcomed at the Planalto Presidential Palace, a memorial work by Oscar Niemeyer located on the Place des Trois-Povoirs destroyed by Bolsonaroist rioters on January 8, 2023. Guard of honor, reviewed almost entirely by the Brazilian government, Lula made a point of showing respect for his French host, whom he hugged several times before presenting him with the Grand-Cross of the Order of the Southern Cross, the country’s highest distinction reserved for foreigners. In return, the head of state decorated Brazil’s first lady, Rosangela da Silva, known as “Janja”, with the Legion of Honor. But behind the lightness, smiles and hugs, serious topics dominated the meeting between the two heads of state, which began with the war in Ukraine and Gaza.

At the end of his interview, the Brazilian president also emphasized his concern “Negotiate” to move towards “Peace”While its French counterpart did not rule out sending troops to help Ukraine resist Russian attacks a month ago. “I’m so many thousands of kilometers away from Ukraine that I don’t need to feel nervous like the nearby French”Lula declared, believing that Volodymyr Zelensky and Vladimir Putin “Got to get along.”

“France is a power of peace, but not weak, so as to defend democracy and international law”Mr Macron responded, believing that the participation of the Russian president, whom Lula may invite to Rio for the G20 summit in November, should be subject to consensus before being confirmed. “If it is a meeting that is not useful and creates division, then we should not do it,” suggested the French leader to his counterpart.

“Lula cannot turn his back on Russia”

