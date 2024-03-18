War in Ukraine: 5 billion euros in aid, 17 drones shot down, World War III… update on the situation

Every day, Midi Libre takes stock of the situation in Ukraine. This Monday March 18, 2024, find the latest news surrounding this conflict.

The European Council agrees on 5 billion euros in aid to Ukraine

The European Council announced on Monday a decision to increase financial aid by five billion euros, with the establishment of a dedicated fund for the Ukrainian armed forces.

This includes increasing the ceiling of the “European Peace Facility” (EPF) by five billion euros to 17 billion euros for the period 2021-2027 and securing this new phase of assistance by creating a dedicated fund to assist Ukraine within the EPF. “With these funds, we will continue to support Ukraine in its defense against a Russian war of aggression for as long as necessary and at any cost.”EU diplomacy chief, Josep Borrell, announced in a statement.

The EU will use the funds to purchase lethal and non-lethal military equipment as well as train troops, the statement said. The Council authorized the joint purchase of this equipment from EU or Norwegian companies. The principle was approved by EU members last week while Kyiv is experiencing severe difficulties on the front.

Ukrainian Air Defense shot down 17 drones launched by Russia

Air defenses have shot down 17 of 22 drones launched by Russia toward nine Ukrainian regions, Kyiv authorities announced Monday.

A fire broke out in the town of Creevy Rih in the center of the country. Emergency personnel managed to evacuate the occupants and there were no casualties, officials said.

In the Kirovohrad region, industrial sites and residential buildings were damaged in the attack, with no casualties reported, the local governor said. Russian forces also fired seven missiles towards Ukraine.

No information was immediately available on the damage caused by the devices, which Ukraine failed to shoot down.

Putin warned the West of the threat of World War III

Russian President Vladimir Putin warned Western nations on Monday that a direct conflict between Russia and NATO would bring the world closer to a new war, even as he added that virtually no one wants such an outcome.

Since Moscow launched in February 2022, it presented as a “Special Military Operations” In Ukraine, denounced as an invasion by Kiev and its allies, relations between Russia and the West have deteriorated to levels unprecedented since the Cuban Missile Crisis in 1962.

Asked by Reuters about comments from French President Emmanuel Macron, who said last month he would not rule out sending ground troops to Ukraine – a hypothesis immediately dismissed by Kiev’s other allies – and NATO, Putin quipped about the risk of conflict with Vladimir Putin. : “Everything is possible in the modern world”.

Emmanuel Macron, who said he didn’t want to“increase”Called Westerners last week “shock”Warning that a Russian victory in Ukraine would constitute “Existential Threat” For Europe.

“It is clear to everyone that (a conflict between Russia and NATO) will mark the final stage before the Third World War. I think practically nobody wants that.”Surprisingly, after winning the Russian presidential election by a large margin, Vladimir Putin revealed to the press.

NATO military personnel were already in Ukraine, the Kremlin leader added. Russian soldiers overheard conversations in English and French on the battlefield, he said. “There is nothing good in all this, first of all for them because they are dying there and in great numbers”He continued.

Vladimir Putin said he hoped Emmanuel Macron would stop trying to escalate tensions over Ukraine, inviting his French counterpart to play a role for peace. “All is not lost yet”He declared. “I have said it many times, and I will say it again: we are in favor of peace talks, and not just because the enemy has run out of ammunition.”he added.