Recruitment. Putin called up 150,000 Russians between the ages of 18 and 30 for military service

“(I hereby decree) that Russian citizens between the ages of 18 and 30, non-reserve and eligible for conscription, between 1er April and July 15, 2024, up to 150,000 people.”

According to the Russian news agency TasThese are the terms of the presidential decree announced on Sunday, March 31, by which Vladimir Putin clarified the conditions for the spring call for military service in Russia.

for Independent, The decree, posted on the Kremlin website, shows the desire to strengthen and achieve Russian forces on the war front in Ukraine. “New Progress”.

The British daily recalls that in Russia, all men must complete a year of military service from the age of 18, or complete equivalent training during their higher education. Last July, Russian MPs raised the maximum age at which Russian men can be drafted into the military, from 27 to 30. Provision effective from January 1, 2024.

30,000 people gather every month?

Compulsory military service in Russia has long been, and continues to be, a sensitive topic Independent : Many men do everything they can to avoid receiving the document that indicates a call for conscription. Vladimir Putin called for 130,000 men for the fall conscription last September and about 147,000 for the spring 2023 conscription.

On Friday March 29, the Ministry of Defense is expected to publish a decree signed by Vladimir Putin, ensuring “Issues of the deployment of the armed forces in the new territories of Russia – in the Donetsk and Luhansk People’s Republics, Kherson and Zaporizhia regions – and will not be sent (sent) to perform tasks in the framework of special military operations. “Because Moscow continues to characterize the war in Ukraine.

If the Kremlin guarantees that the new conscripts called up in the spring will not fight in Ukraine, this new call comes. “Regarding Widespread Rumors of New Wave of Mobilization for Invasion in Ukraine”.Another British daily clarifies, Daily Telegraph.

“Russia probably mobilizes about 30,000 people per month”The British Ministry of Defense also hinted in its latest report released on Saturday March 30 and broadcast by Ukrainian media. Independent of Kiev.

Since February, Russian losses on the Ukrainian front “seems to have flown”Further German daily observations Mercur Munchner. Moscow would actually have lost 3,000 troops for every 2.5 kilometers of advance in the territory of the town of Avdivka, lost by Ukraine on 17 February.

The Munich newspaper recalls that Ukraine estimates Russia’s total losses at around 440,000 troops. The British Ministry of Defence, for its part, estimates that around 355,000 Russian soldiers have been killed or wounded since the start of the war in February 2022. The figures, however, cannot be independently verified.

And according to a report by British authorities released on March 30, “It is very likely that (Russia) may continue to absorb losses and continue its attacks aimed at eliminating Ukrainian forces.”