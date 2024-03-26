Bethesda finally announced the first versions of the game to be tested

The Elder Scrolls 6 is on the right track! For the franchise’s 30th anniversary, Bethesda yesterday published text paying tribute to the first “Arena” game and its successors. Incidentally, the developers announced that they are testing the first versions of the upcoming opus.

The Elder Scrolls are 30 years old! The first installment of the franchise debuted on MS-DOS on March 25, 1994. The Elder Scrolls: Arena Four would pave the way for highly successful successors, cementing Bethesda Softworks as a studio still to be reckoned with in RPGs today. To celebrate this anniversary, the developers published a message on X (Twitter) yesterday.

Bethesda pays homage to the title that started it all. From, “The category has evolved, as have weDevelopers say. Even today, each chapter aims to let us live in another world, another life” It’s touching, but the release mainly contains information about the long-awaited next title in the franchise, The Elder Scrolls 6.

In the final paragraph of the post, Bethesda states: “Finally, yes, we are developing the next chapter, The Elder Scrolls 6. Even today, returning to Tamriel and playing the early versions fills us with the same joy, excitement and promise of adventure.“

It’s not much, but it’s nothing. Developers are already playing the first versions of The Elder Scrolls 6. This was not a given given that Bethesda has primarily worked on Starfield in recent years.

In August, it was confirmed that The Elder Scrolls 6 would be released after a long time. Although no release window has been announced yet, there is a small light at the end of the tunnel. If the alpha is already playable, that’s a good sign and the game could be released in three years. It will then be 16 years since the release of The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim.

The announcement of the game at the final physical edition of E3 was nothing more than a poorly constructed PR stunt. With only a screenshot showing the game’s name, Bethesda announced that it was taking on development with the sole aim of stealing the show at the biggest video game show. At this time, the developers had probably only started pre-production on TES 6, so it was expected that Skyrim’s successor would be released in a long time.