After 11 years, Sony will restore these essential video games that delighted gamers

More than ten years after its release, Sony wants to relaunch this iconic amalgamation of the PS3 and PlayStation Network era. This is indicated by a new trademark registration that may please nostalgic fans.

Indie games ten years ago, a very different situation

ten years ago, Small games and other indie titles were not as popular as they are today. However, they don’t have all the platforms that exist today to share their games and make them known to the general public. Therefore, to enable these games to come forward, major publishers and manufacturers sometimes invested in supporting projects that were worth it. and with justice, Between the PS3 and PS4 eras, this was Sony’s policy at the time, during which smaller games, even independent ones, were supported by the Japanese juggernaut.. This gave birth to something concrete, i.e. physical integration.

The return of the iconic PS3 integration?

In 2013, Sony released The Best of PSN Volume 1, a compilation of four games released together on a single Blu-ray on the PlayStation Store.. A way to communicate your games to an audience that doesn’t use online download platforms and prefers to physically purchase these games. In this collection, We explore When Vikings Attack!, Fat Princess, Sound Shapes and Tokyo Jungle.. If all these games have different genres, they have one thing in common: they were all published by SCE, i.e. Sony Computer Entertainment. And for this reason, Sony may bring them back soon.

Recently, the place Gamer It was noted that Sony had trademarked The Best of PSN, suggesting that integration may return. However, the manufacturer is not obliged to offer a physical version again, it can only ensure that these games originally released on PS3 are compatible with current media. however, We don’t know if this is a re-release of an already existing collection, a volume 2 that was never released, or if Sony intends to produce a new unreleased collection.. In any case, it is better to wait for an official confirmation from Sony before going away. This being confirmed, there is reason to be happy to see the Japanese manufacturer paying homage to a time when it offered more diverse licenses than these Western IPs that are now ubiquitous.