Apple is rolling out an update, here’s what’s new for your iPhone

Apple is rolling out iOS 17.4.1 update for eligible iPhones. This fixes the issues brought by the previous major patch 17.4, which brought many new features especially in the European Union. Many bugs and vulnerabilities are thus fixed.

As announced ten days ago, iOS 17.4.1 is now available on iPhone. The update was deployed by Apple yesterday and can now be downloaded on eligible devices. This patch doesn’t come alone, as it always does with iPadOS 17.4.1. The two amendments accomplish the same task.

These updates are coming Fix bugs introduced by update 17.4 Of the two operating systems for mobile and tablet. As a reminder, this is a major patch for our users in the European Union. Indeed, Apple had to comply with the Digital Markets Act, a regulation that required it to open up its ecosystem, specifically by authorizing other app stores on the iPhone.

This patch was less important to the rest of the world, as it did not bring any major changes to them. However, some users have reported that iOS 17.4 has reduced their iPhone’s battery life: no need to worry, this behavior is normal when Apple’s smartphones are updated. If you experience the same problem with 17.4.1, wait a bit before taking drastic measures.

What’s new in iOS 17.4.1 for iPhone users?

According to Apple’s patch notes, the iOS 17.4.1 update is included Important security updates and bug fixes. The update can be installed by going to Settings > General > Software Update.

Apple is not forgetting users who are still on iOS 16. They can also download security updates iOS 16.7.7Which plays exactly the same role as the latest version of iOS 17. So you will need to download updates as soon as possible to ensure the security of your device.

Before the deployment of iOS 17.5, other such security updates should follow. This update will be tested soon. But the biggest change will come with iOS 18, which is likely to be introduced at WWDC.

With this new version, Siri will be completely revamped to become a chatbot powered by artificial intelligence, capable of competing with the competition of ChatGPT. It is also the Apple ID identifier that will be renamed on iOS 18, now called “Apple Account”.