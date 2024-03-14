Win a €999 robot vacuum cleaner by following the Boulanger live stream!

Robot vacuum cleaners have become incredibly efficient, especially Dream’s. In between live organized events Digital And Boulanger, learn more about this premium model and try to win a copy.

In an age where technology simplifies every aspect of our lives, Dream offers a solution to keep your interiors in impeccable condition. A robot vacuum cleaner, designed to meet your most demanding needs L10S Pro Ultra Heat Provides the perfect combination of power, efficiency and artificial intelligence.

Dream is not only the best at cleaning floors, but it is also equipped with advanced features that set it apart from its competitors. Its ability to adapt to different types of floors, from carpets to wooden decking, ensures impeccable cleanliness. Additionally, its impressive autonomy frees you from the hassle of frequent recharging, allowing the Dream to cover large areas in a single cycle. It is also marketed with a really practical docking station.

Win this robot vacuum cleaner during Boulanger x Live Digital

find out Dreame L10S Pro Ultra Heat In a live hosted by Boulanger This Thursday March 14 at 6:30 p.m. In addition, viewers will get a chance to win this premium model sold at an indicative price of Rs €999.