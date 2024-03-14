Technology

Win a €999 robot vacuum cleaner by following the Boulanger live stream!

Photo of Admin Admin47 mins ago
0 37 1 minute read

Robot vacuum cleaners have become incredibly efficient, especially Dream’s. In between live organized events Digital And Boulanger, learn more about this premium model and try to win a copy.

In an age where technology simplifies every aspect of our lives, Dream offers a solution to keep your interiors in impeccable condition. A robot vacuum cleaner, designed to meet your most demanding needs L10S Pro Ultra Heat Provides the perfect combination of power, efficiency and artificial intelligence.

Dream is not only the best at cleaning floors, but it is also equipped with advanced features that set it apart from its competitors. Its ability to adapt to different types of floors, from carpets to wooden decking, ensures impeccable cleanliness. Additionally, its impressive autonomy frees you from the hassle of frequent recharging, allowing the Dream to cover large areas in a single cycle. It is also marketed with a really practical docking station.

Win this robot vacuum cleaner during Boulanger x Live Digital

find out Dreame L10S Pro Ultra Heat In a live hosted by Boulanger This Thursday March 14 at 6:30 p.m. In addition, viewers will get a chance to win this premium model sold at an indicative price of Rs €999.

Source link

Photo of Admin Admin47 mins ago
0 37 1 minute read
Photo of Admin

Admin

Related Articles

Even the Earth on the Moon wobbles and it could upset NASA – Ouest-France Evening Edition

February 2, 2024

“I haven’t played 464,517 hours”, he’s been playing FPS for 53 years, except it seems to be a problem with his PS5…

January 15, 2024

Galaxy Z Fold 6: Solutions considered by Samsung to offer a cheaper model

February 2, 2024

The Japanese version of FF7 Rebirth is like no other and will definitely increase the value a lot.

2 weeks ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button