Pierre Sage (OL): “Players who are mature in their behavior”

A winner in his 12th match with OL, Pierre Sage can smile in Lorient on Saturday. Lyon’s coach wanted his team to open up and present an attractive face.

l’O.L Not saved yet, but essentially another step towards his goal of 35 points set by Pierre. Vice When returning from winter break. After a 2-0 success at Lorient Heading into Saturday, Lyonnais now have 31 points on the clock and have temporarily moved up to 10th place in Ligue 1. To think that three months ago this team was last with seven points and had little hope of survival. 34 days of the 2023-2024 season.

We shouldn’t be too quick to declare victory, but the face shown on the Mostoire certainly signals encouragement. After a lopsided win in February, The‘Ol Added an artistic note to the front Lorient. “We may lose the match, but we have no right not to play it, Pierre said Vice After the game. There, the team played, attacked even with few spaces, managed preventive marking… we could wait to score goals without risking it.”

A to Z Mastered Match

The incident took place on Saturday late evening. IfO.L Having to wait until the locker room came back to force the Lorient lock, the Rhone team never had trouble against Merlus. Only 9 shots conceded, but none on target and for the first time this season, the impression of the match remained controlled for 90 minutes. If he’s not the type to exult in victory and cringe in defeat, Pierre Vice It would be nice to see some of his principles put into practice at this 25th day meeting. “The players were very serious this time together and for long periods, defending high. They were mature in their behavior when losing and in the way they executed the game plan.”

This time the strategy worked without a hitch. All that remains is to confirm it next Friday Toulouse (9 pm) should be just shy of 35 points.