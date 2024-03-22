Benzema bet on 2024 Olympics slowed by FFF?

Zapping Onze Mondial EXCLUSIVE: Randal Kolo Muani’s “Little Brother” Interview!

What if Karim Benzema was the surprise leader of Thierry Henry’s French team during the 2024 Olympics? The possibility has been mooted for a few days now, especially as the Al-Ittihad striker has clearly opened the door. As a bonus, whether it was Thierry Henry on the sidelines of the Olympic group draw, FFF president Philippe Diallo or sports minister Amelie Aude-Castera, everyone responded favorably.



Except that the reality will be different… According to Sports Zone, if Thierry Henry is not sensitive to the idea of ​​keeping Benzema in his team, on the other hand, some members of the FFF will be more hostile. for idea. Enough to curb the coach’s enthusiasm? In any case, at a press conference yesterday, Thierry Henry was more vague on the subject. “Training Benzema? I have not mentioned any player. You quote them and every time I tell you I heard, like all of you. Many players have spoken and I am still not naming names. And I wouldn’t say that today (smiles),” the Blues coach replied.

⚡️Flash Zone ⚽️ Thierry Henry has asked Philippe Diallo to do what is necessary to convince Real Madrid and other clubs to release their players for the Olympics. He is also far from being insensitive to Karim Benzema’s interests…unlike others in the FFF. pic.twitter.com/7aL5dWlifK — Sports Zone (@SportsZone__) March 20, 2024