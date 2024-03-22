Sports

Benzema bet on 2024 Olympics slowed by FFF?

What if Karim Benzema was the surprise leader of Thierry Henry’s French team during the 2024 Olympics? The possibility has been mooted for a few days now, especially as the Al-Ittihad striker has clearly opened the door. As a bonus, whether it was Thierry Henry on the sidelines of the Olympic group draw, FFF president Philippe Diallo or sports minister Amelie Aude-Castera, everyone responded favorably.

Are the members of FFF very nice?

Except that the reality will be different… According to Sports Zone, if Thierry Henry is not sensitive to the idea of ​​keeping Benzema in his team, on the other hand, some members of the FFF will be more hostile. for idea. Enough to curb the coach’s enthusiasm? In any case, at a press conference yesterday, Thierry Henry was more vague on the subject. “Training Benzema? I have not mentioned any player. You quote them and every time I tell you I heard, like all of you. Many players have spoken and I am still not naming names. And I wouldn’t say that today (smiles),” the Blues coach replied.

In sum

Benzema’s potential participation in the 2024 Olympics raises excitement, but the FFF appears reluctant. Thierry Henry, wise, neither confirms nor denies. Some members of the FFF put the brakes on the idea, which contrasted with Henry’s interest in the player.

