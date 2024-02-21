Bendall’s Tale: A League of Legends Story – Riot’s RPG is now available

Riot Forge and Lazy Bear Games have just announced the release of Bandle Tale: A League of Legends Story. Inspired by the world of Runeterra, this beautiful and colorful sandbox RPG features Yardles. Expect a crazy adventure with these little balls of fur.

Bandal Tel So is a sandbox RPG served up by very neat pixel art graphics. So during the dark period you play as Yordle Bendall. Indeed, the city’s portal system is deteriorating and plunging the world into chaos. It is then up to you to restore balance to save your home and reunite its inhabitants. Crafting has a special place in the game. In fact, players can harvest materials, craft items and even organize parties to complete quests.

Three available editions of Bendall’s Tale: A League of Legends Story

Edition standard Available at play price €24.99 .

Available at play price . Edition Deluxe Contains the base game as well as expansion packs. This includes pet skin packs Poro , Backpack House Skin Pack, Particle Wake Pack and Secret Menu Pack. It has a price €29.99 .

Contains the base game as well as expansion packs. This includes pet skin packs , Backpack House Skin Pack, Particle Wake Pack and Secret Menu Pack. It has a price . Edition collector Contains 5 yardal figurines, a diorama in the middle BendallStickers, wooden pins, a notebook, bound artbook, a special edition box collector As well as all digital content included in the edition Deluxe. Available at €159.99.

To get versions Deluxe And collectorGo to the official store of Riot. Despite its serious storyline, with its good-natured atmosphere, Bandal Tel Cozy will fascinate sports fans as well as gamers League of Legends. In addition, they will be able to identify teams, Tristana, Wager And many other champions yes yes yes.

As a reminder, Bendall's Tale: A League of Legends Story Available at pc (Steam, Epic and GoG) and Nintendo Switch Since then February 21, 2024. For more information, go to the official website of the game at this address.