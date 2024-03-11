LEC Spring Split: BDS is tough, G2 is too strong for Europe!

Team Vitality vs Team BDS: Vitality defeats BDS

This first match of Day 2 had an incredible vitality against BDS who fought well against G2.

Considering the drafts The motive for BDS to enter the fray is clear With Olaf/Ahri/Rakan. On the other hand, we want to cash out engages the opposite party and Play the distance With Rumble/Jays/Sena protected by Maokai/Nautilus. Unfortunately for BDS, Their draft will become unplayable very quickly. Vitality suppresses the topplane And puts Adam’s Olaf at the bottom. On the boatlane, things weren’t much better for the Swiss structure, the ice not respecting the poor timing and the opposing boatlane dived through. Once the momentum goes up, the look of the match will remain the same until the end. On the one hand, the ambiguous vitality that plays well together, On the other hand, things that BDS tries to do, but which are opposed every time By vitality firmly in place. To make matters worse, BDS players make unusual mistakes that are immediately punished by vitality. All vitality played well, but special mention to Photon Rumble.

With this match, Vitality shows us good things, Which is encouraging for the future. On the BDS side, we need to get back on track quickly, because This type of performance is not worthy of a top LEC team.

Team Heretics vs Rogue: Rogue is already in trouble

For heathens and thugs, the first day was not good. Both teams lost without showing any good things. With this first leg format in 9 Bo1, the pressure builds with every loss. They need this win against a direct rival to qualify.

The match starts out pretty well for Rogue, but it doesn’t last. Zoelys then put the comp against the heretics who made every single mistake. On the rogue side, we bet Ziggs’ bot to hold until the topside is won by the rest of the team. only The bot loses the bet, but so does the high side of the card. there The formation of heathens quickly becomes too resistant, And rogues are no longer able to win the slightest skirmish. The heretics start an ineffective snowball, but they manage to control the momentum of the match to destroy the opposing alliance.

The level of heretics in this meeting was not incredible, but it punished the team’s mistakes Thug J continues her very bad run from Winter Split. With the score at 0-2, Rogue already finds her back against the wall.

Fnatic vs Karmine Corp: Fnatic finally as we expected?

Ever since KC triumphed in their first match of the Spring Split, this week’s match between Fnatic and KC has been highly anticipated. We hope to see KC in good standing with one of the best teams in Europe.

For this match, KC prefers scaling With Saken’s Aurelian Soul and Poison of Upset, next to Fnatic is going with something more traditional. Unfortunately for Casey and his fans, The game doesn’t start quite as planned. Continuing from their first match, Casey plays aggressively, sometimes too much And this is punished very well by Fnatic who are well established. Razork and Jun are incapacitated, they initiate all Fnatic actions. Fnatic was in control throughout, except for the game where T2 almost threw it under the boat. The second Nashor, and its good handling by Fnatic (especially Razork who secured the objective and then got an engagement on the upset) ended up being a contested match, but dominated by Fnatic.

Carmine Corp. showed great resilience, but many mistakes Were committed to being able to beat one of the best teams in Europe.

GIANTX vs SK Gaming: SK Reborn

After their match the day before, Both teams needed a victory to revive themselves at the start of the Spring Split. GiantsX pulls out all the stops by picking an aggressive botlane: Kalista/Ashe.

The opening game is going well for them, We follow Isma’s trail, as Vision has a good game, and as expected, we dominate the botlane with Kalista/Ashe. For SK, the topside ensures and allows the German structure to stay in play. GX’s good start to the game doesn’t last. The structure around Kalista/Ash is difficult to maintain in length, No error allowed. However, GX will commit to a certain number of them in this match. In the wake of Arilevant’s renaissance, S.K. Gradually gain control of the match. GXs Try to do some actions, but it is well countered. With her rail, Isma gets several engagements ending all hope for GX in this match.

All the SK players were solid in this meeting, This will give them some confidence after their poor performance against MAD. regarding, We see no improvement over the GiantX Winter Split, And this is worrying for the future.

MAD Lions KOI vs G2 Esports: Very strong for G2 Europe

Quite simply A remake of the Winter Split Finale. On paper, we had two of the strongest teams at the moment.

After the drafts, we can say that The maneuvering of MAD Lions is simple and easy. We have scaling with Smolder and Oriana, a tank to space them out and an Ivern to heal and shield. however, G2 is not a team that has dominated the league for years. with Caps on fire on his heals, well along Solid yeek on its rails, G2’s mid/jungle will dynamite the early game. MAD tries to get as much time as possible so that the team’s carries reach their scaling, but that’s regardless of the Caps’ brilliant flank TP at midlane that ends the match with just 27 minutes of play.

Other than that there is not much to say about this match G2 ranks well above the rest of Europe. The MAD Lions performed well, but we have to work hard to close the gap between the two teams for a possible playoff meeting.