SLIM | Epidemic | Eva Green

In the Monday February 26 press review, we’ll discuss: the awakening of the SLIM moonlander, the syphilis epidemic, and finally Eva Green’s search for compost.

lunar lander

The Japanese Space Agency (JAXA) announced that its SLIM lunar lander unexpectedly survived the frozen night on the moon and restored communication with Earth more than a month after making a historic precision landing. SLIM, making Japan the fifth country to probe the Moon, landed less than 55 meters from its objective near the lunar equator but tilted, poorly orienting its solar panels and disrupting its power supply. Despite initial predictions that SLIM would not survive the lunar night, the panels were able to return to service due to changes in the direction of sunlight.

Bad numbers

Japan is facing a syphilis epidemic, with a record number of reported cases for the third year in a row, with 14,906 cases reported in 2023. Congenital syphilis has also reached an all-time high. Transmitted sexually, this infection can cause serious complications if left untreated. Experts are concerned with increased ambiguity through social media and sex-related services, as well as missed diagnoses. They recommend early testing for effective recovery and to prevent spread.

Manure detection

Actress Eva Green joined seven other French people to invent sake production at Tajime Brewery in Asago, western Japan. The visit, organized by our friends from Osaka, Simon Mollard and Julian Cazorla, was part of a week-long tour that also included a visit to a yeast producer. Koji and a rice mill. Participants, coming from various professions and sharing a love or interest in sake, experienced sake making, including working with Yamada Nishiki rice and tasting samples. Eva Green found the experience both challenging and rewarding, especially enjoying the sake lees soup.