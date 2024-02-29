A preview of the future balance
A new cycle has appeared on the PBE for several days, patch 14.5, and with it a series of new balance changes. In particular, the program includes nerfs for Jarvan, Rek’Sai and Sivir, Bel’Vath, Brand and Maokai support, as well as adjustments for Seraphine, Yorik and Smolder.
The developers responsible for the balance in League of Legends have announced List of champions and game mechanics Which will undergo adjustments, with the next update 14.5, improvements, power reduction or balance. This update is currently being tested on the PBE and should be deployed to the live servers next week, around Wednesday March 6. Although the full list of changes is still awaited, it is confirmed that Smolder, one of the players’ favorite champions, will undergo certain adjustments in this patch. Fraxzon explained that Smolder is really popular and almost balanced, and his goal is not to radically transform it, but to limit the effectiveness of its tank build.
Balance on Champions
Bel’veth
E
Damage Reduction: 42-70% → 35-55%
brand
R
Damage: 100-300 + 25% AP → 100-250 + 25% AP
Cooldown: 105-75 seconds → 110-90 seconds
Evelyn
HAS
AP Ratio: 30% → 25%
Max AP Ratio (with marks): 195% → 175%
Jarvan IV
Basic features
Armor/Level: 4.8 → 5.2
HAS
Cooldown: 10/9.5/9/8.5/8 seconds → 10/9/8/7/6 seconds
Kayan
inactive
Healing: 25% → 25% + 0.5%/100 bonus HP
R
Healing: 65% → 75%
Cog’maw
inactive
Bonus movement speed: 0-40% → 10-50%
HAS
Cast Delay: 0.25 seconds → Uses an auto-attack timer
E
Slowdown: 30/35/40/45/50% → 40/45/50/55/60%
R
Minimum AD Ratio: 65% → 75%
Maokai
Basic features
Movement Speed: 335 → 330
HAS
Bonus damage against monsters: 80-160 → 120-160
Z
Cooldown: 13-9 seconds → 14-10 seconds
Nidalee
Basic features
Movement Speed: 340 → 335
HAS
Cougar form
Bonus damage to marked enemies: 75% → 25%
Rec’sai
Basic features
Improved speed and auto-attack animations
Various bug fixes
HAS
Attacks can no longer be canceled
E
Damage at 100 Fury: 6-14% Max HP → 8-14% Max HP
Damage cap against monsters: 60-400 → 75-400
R
Damage: 100-400 + 100% bonus AD +20-30% missing HP → 150-450 + 100% bonus AD + 25-35% missing HP
the army
HAS
AD Damage Ratio: 50% → 40%
Seraphine
General
Increase Mana: 50 → 25
Increased mana regeneration: 0.4 → 0.95
Base AD: 55 → 50
Base Movement Speed: 325 → 330
inactive
Damage per rating: 5/10/18/30 to 1/6/11/16 → 4-25
AP Scaling: 5% → 4%
Damage to minions: 300% → 100%
HAS
Damage: 55/80/105/130/155 → 60/85/110/135/160
Max bonus damage based on %HP lost: +50% → +60%
Cooldown: 10/8.75/7.5/6.25/5 seconds → 8/7.5/7/6.5/6 seconds
Mana Cost: 65/70/75/80/85 → 60/70/80/90/100
Projectile speed: 1200 → 1300
Z
Base Shield: 50/75/100/125/150 → 60/85/110/135/160
AP scaling of movement speed: 4% → 2%
Cooldown: 28/25/22/19/16 seconds → 22/21/20/19/18 seconds
Mana cost: 80/85/90/95/100 → 70/75/80/85/90
E
Damage: 60/95/130/165/200 +35% AP → 70/100/130/160/190 +50% AP
CC duration: 1.25 seconds → 1.1/1.2/1.3/1.4/1.5 seconds
Damage to minions: x1.0 → x0.7
Cooldown: 10 seconds → 11/10.5/10/9.5/9 seconds
Mana Cost: 60/65/70/75/80 → 60
R
AP Scaling: 60% → 40%
Cooldown: 160/130/100 sec → 160/140/120 sec
Sivir
Basic features
Armor: 26 → 30
Smolder
HAS
3rd level of budding dragon
Burn: 6.5% Max HP → (2% AD Bonus + 1.5% AP + 1% Budding Dragon Stacks)% Max HP
E
Number of Attacks: 5 + 5% Critical Chance → 5 + 2% Rising Dragon Stacks
R
Damage: 225-475 → 200-400
Sweetspot Damage Multiplier: 130% → 150%
Heal: 110-210 + 75% AP → 100-170 + 50% AD bonus + 75% AP
Twisted Fate
E
Bonus Attack Speed: 10-60% → 10-50%
AD Ratio: 75% → 25%
Wynne
inactive
Bonus movement speed: 45 → 30
HAS
recovery time; 4-2 seconds → 6-2 seconds
Wager
HAS
Base Damage: 80-240 + 45-65% AP → 80-240 + 50-70% AP
R
Cooldown: 120-60 seconds → 100-60 seconds
Wax
inactive
Gloom Damage: 30-140 + 20% AP → 40-150 + 25% AP
E
New: Hitting a unit with E resets passive
Wukong
inactive
Maximum stakes: 10 → 5
Passive Effectiveness per stack: 50% → 100%
New : Idle stacks disappear one at a time instead of all at once
Yorick
E
Ghost Bonus Damage: 30% x8 → 20% x8
R
Maiden of the Mist Armor/Magic Resistance: 10-50 → 30-90
Removed: Maiden of the Mist no longer reduces damage taken from AoEs
Fixed a bug against Shane
Clarification of information bubbles
Zac
inactive
Heal: 5/6/7/8% Max HP → 4/5/6/7% Max HP
Z
Base Damage: 35/50/65/80/95 → 40/55/70/85/100
Balance on objects
Dream Maker
- “Shield”: 140 → 75-255 (lvl 6-18)
- Damage: 90 → 50-170 (lvl 6-18)
Heartsteel
- Proc Damage: 100 + 10% Item HP → 80 + 12% Item HP
Hextech Protobelt
- Cost: 2500 gold → 2600 gold
- AP: 60 → 70
in the storm
- Movement Speed: 5% → 8%
celestial opposition
- Cooldown: 20 seconds → 18 seconds
- Slow: 50% for 1.5 seconds → 60% for 2 seconds
Sunfire cap
- HP: 450 → 500
- Immolation Damage: 12 + 1.75% bonus HP → 15 + 1.75% bonus HP
Frozen Heart
- Cost: 2400 gold → 2500 gold
- Armor: 70 → 65
Lich becomes
- Proc AP Ratio: 50% → 45%
Solstice Sleigh
- Cooldown: 20 seconds → 30 seconds
- HP: 7% Max HP → 50-230 (lvl 6-18)
- Movement Speed: 30% → 25%