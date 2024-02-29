Games

A preview of the future balance

A new cycle has appeared on the PBE for several days, patch 14.5, and with it a series of new balance changes. In particular, the program includes nerfs for Jarvan, Rek’Sai and Sivir, Bel’Vath, Brand and Maokai support, as well as adjustments for Seraphine, Yorik and Smolder.

Preview of future PBE balancing LOL 14.5

The developers responsible for the balance in League of Legends have announced List of champions and game mechanics Which will undergo adjustments, with the next update 14.5, improvements, power reduction or balance. This update is currently being tested on the PBE and should be deployed to the live servers next week, around Wednesday March 6. Although the full list of changes is still awaited, it is confirmed that Smolder, one of the players’ favorite champions, will undergo certain adjustments in this patch. Fraxzon explained that Smolder is really popular and almost balanced, and his goal is not to radically transform it, but to limit the effectiveness of its tank build.

Balance on Champions

Bel’veth

E
Damage Reduction: 42-70% → 35-55%

brand

R
Damage: 100-300 + 25% AP → 100-250 + 25% AP
Cooldown: 105-75 seconds → 110-90 seconds

Evelyn

HAS
AP Ratio: 30% → 25%
Max AP Ratio (with marks): 195% → 175%

Jarvan IV

Basic features
Armor/Level: 4.8 → 5.2

HAS
Cooldown: 10/9.5/9/8.5/8 seconds → 10/9/8/7/6 seconds

Kayan

inactive
Healing: 25% → 25% + 0.5%/100 bonus HP

R
Healing: 65% → 75%

Cog’maw

inactive
Bonus movement speed: 0-40% → 10-50%

HAS
Cast Delay: 0.25 seconds → Uses an auto-attack timer

E
Slowdown: 30/35/40/45/50% → 40/45/50/55/60%

R
Minimum AD Ratio: 65% → 75%

Maokai

Basic features
Movement Speed: 335 → 330

HAS
Bonus damage against monsters: 80-160 → 120-160

Z
Cooldown: 13-9 seconds → 14-10 seconds

Nidalee

Basic features
Movement Speed: 340 → 335

HAS

Cougar form
Bonus damage to marked enemies: 75% → 25%

Rec’sai

Basic features
Improved speed and auto-attack animations
Various bug fixes

HAS
Attacks can no longer be canceled

E
Damage at 100 Fury: 6-14% Max HP → 8-14% Max HP
Damage cap against monsters: 60-400 → 75-400

R
Damage: 100-400 + 100% bonus AD +20-30% missing HP → 150-450 + 100% bonus AD + 25-35% missing HP

the army

HAS
AD Damage Ratio: 50% → 40%

Seraphine

General
Increase Mana: 50 → 25
Increased mana regeneration: 0.4 → 0.95
Base AD: 55 → 50
Base Movement Speed: 325 → 330

inactive
Damage per rating: 5/10/18/30 to 1/6/11/16 → 4-25
AP Scaling: 5% → 4%
Damage to minions: 300% → 100%

HAS
Damage: 55/80/105/130/155 → 60/85/110/135/160
Max bonus damage based on %HP lost: +50% → +60%
Cooldown: 10/8.75/7.5/6.25/5 seconds → 8/7.5/7/6.5/6 seconds
Mana Cost: 65/70/75/80/85 → 60/70/80/90/100
Projectile speed: 1200 → 1300

Z
Base Shield: 50/75/100/125/150 → 60/85/110/135/160
AP scaling of movement speed: 4% → 2%
Cooldown: 28/25/22/19/16 seconds → 22/21/20/19/18 seconds
Mana cost: 80/85/90/95/100 → 70/75/80/85/90

E
Damage: 60/95/130/165/200 +35% AP → 70/100/130/160/190 +50% AP
CC duration: 1.25 seconds → 1.1/1.2/1.3/1.4/1.5 seconds
Damage to minions: x1.0 → x0.7
Cooldown: 10 seconds → 11/10.5/10/9.5/9 seconds
Mana Cost: 60/65/70/75/80 → 60

R
AP Scaling: 60% → 40%
Cooldown: 160/130/100 sec → 160/140/120 sec

Sivir

Basic features
Armor: 26 → 30

Smolder

HAS

3rd level of budding dragon
Burn: 6.5% Max HP → (2% AD Bonus + 1.5% AP + 1% Budding Dragon Stacks)% Max HP

E
Number of Attacks: 5 + 5% Critical Chance → 5 + 2% Rising Dragon Stacks

R
Damage: 225-475 → 200-400
Sweetspot Damage Multiplier: 130% → 150%
Heal: 110-210 + 75% AP → 100-170 + 50% AD bonus + 75% AP

Twisted Fate

E
Bonus Attack Speed: 10-60% → 10-50%
AD Ratio: 75% → 25%

Wynne

inactive
Bonus movement speed: 45 → 30

HAS
recovery time; 4-2 seconds → 6-2 seconds

Wager

HAS
Base Damage: 80-240 + 45-65% AP → 80-240 + 50-70% AP

R
Cooldown: 120-60 seconds → 100-60 seconds

Wax

inactive
Gloom Damage: 30-140 + 20% AP → 40-150 + 25% AP

E
New: Hitting a unit with E resets passive

Wukong

inactive
Maximum stakes: 10 → 5
Passive Effectiveness per stack: 50% → 100%

New : Idle stacks disappear one at a time instead of all at once

Yorick

E
Ghost Bonus Damage: 30% x8 → 20% x8

R
Maiden of the Mist Armor/Magic Resistance: 10-50 → 30-90
Removed: Maiden of the Mist no longer reduces damage taken from AoEs
Fixed a bug against Shane
Clarification of information bubbles

Zac

inactive
Heal: 5/6/7/8% Max HP → 4/5/6/7% Max HP

Z
Base Damage: 35/50/65/80/95 → 40/55/70/85/100

Balance on objects

Dream Maker

  • “Shield”: 140 → 75-255 (lvl 6-18)

  • Damage: 90 → 50-170 (lvl 6-18)

Heartsteel

  • Proc Damage: 100 + 10% Item HP → 80 + 12% Item HP

Hextech Protobelt

  • Cost: 2500 gold → 2600 gold

  • AP: 60 → 70

in the storm

  • Movement Speed: 5% → 8%

celestial opposition

  • Cooldown: 20 seconds → 18 seconds

  • Slow: 50% for 1.5 seconds → 60% for 2 seconds

Sunfire cap

  • HP: 450 → 500

  • Immolation Damage: 12 + 1.75% bonus HP → 15 + 1.75% bonus HP

Frozen Heart

  • Cost: 2400 gold → 2500 gold

  • Armor: 70 → 65

Lich becomes

  • Proc AP Ratio: 50% → 45%

Solstice Sleigh

  • Cooldown: 20 seconds → 30 seconds

  • HP: 7% Max HP → 50-230 (lvl 6-18)

  • Movement Speed: 30% → 25%

