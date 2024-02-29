A preview of the future balance

A new cycle has appeared on the PBE for several days, patch 14.5, and with it a series of new balance changes. In particular, the program includes nerfs for Jarvan, Rek’Sai and Sivir, Bel’Vath, Brand and Maokai support, as well as adjustments for Seraphine, Yorik and Smolder.

Preview of future PBE balancing LOL 14.5

The developers responsible for the balance in League of Legends have announced List of champions and game mechanics Which will undergo adjustments, with the next update 14.5, improvements, power reduction or balance. This update is currently being tested on the PBE and should be deployed to the live servers next week, around Wednesday March 6. Although the full list of changes is still awaited, it is confirmed that Smolder, one of the players’ favorite champions, will undergo certain adjustments in this patch. Fraxzon explained that Smolder is really popular and almost balanced, and his goal is not to radically transform it, but to limit the effectiveness of its tank build.

Balance on Champions

Bel’veth

E

Damage Reduction: 42-70% → 35-55%

brand

R

Damage: 100-300 + 25% AP → 100-250 + 25% AP

Cooldown: 105-75 seconds → 110-90 seconds

Evelyn

HAS

AP Ratio: 30% → 25%

Max AP Ratio (with marks): 195% → 175%

Jarvan IV

Basic features

Armor/Level: 4.8 → 5.2

HAS

Cooldown: 10/9.5/9/8.5/8 seconds → 10/9/8/7/6 seconds



Kayan

inactive

Healing: 25% → 25% + 0.5%/100 bonus HP

R

Healing: 65% → 75%

Cog’maw

inactive

Bonus movement speed: 0-40% → 10-50%

HAS

Cast Delay: 0.25 seconds → Uses an auto-attack timer

E

Slowdown: 30/35/40/45/50% → 40/45/50/55/60%

R

Minimum AD Ratio: 65% → 75%

Maokai

Basic features

Movement Speed: 335 → 330

HAS

Bonus damage against monsters: 80-160 → 120-160

Z

Cooldown: 13-9 seconds → 14-10 seconds

Nidalee

Basic features

Movement Speed: 340 → 335

HAS



Cougar form

Bonus damage to marked enemies: 75% → 25%

Rec’sai

Basic features

Improved speed and auto-attack animations

Various bug fixes

HAS

Attacks can no longer be canceled

E

Damage at 100 Fury: 6-14% Max HP → 8-14% Max HP

Damage cap against monsters: 60-400 → 75-400

R

Damage: 100-400 + 100% bonus AD +20-30% missing HP → 150-450 + 100% bonus AD + 25-35% missing HP

the army

HAS

AD Damage Ratio: 50% → 40%

Seraphine

General

Increase Mana: 50 → 25

Increased mana regeneration: 0.4 → 0.95

Base AD: 55 → 50

Base Movement Speed: 325 → 330

inactive

Damage per rating: 5/10/18/30 to 1/6/11/16 → 4-25

AP Scaling: 5% → 4%

Damage to minions: 300% → 100%

HAS

Damage: 55/80/105/130/155 → 60/85/110/135/160

Max bonus damage based on %HP lost: +50% → +60%

Cooldown: 10/8.75/7.5/6.25/5 seconds → 8/7.5/7/6.5/6 seconds

Mana Cost: 65/70/75/80/85 → 60/70/80/90/100

Projectile speed: 1200 → 1300

Z

Base Shield: 50/75/100/125/150 → 60/85/110/135/160

AP scaling of movement speed: 4% → 2%

Cooldown: 28/25/22/19/16 seconds → 22/21/20/19/18 seconds

Mana cost: 80/85/90/95/100 → 70/75/80/85/90

E

Damage: 60/95/130/165/200 +35% AP → 70/100/130/160/190 +50% AP

CC duration: 1.25 seconds → 1.1/1.2/1.3/1.4/1.5 seconds

Damage to minions: x1.0 → x0.7

Cooldown: 10 seconds → 11/10.5/10/9.5/9 seconds

Mana Cost: 60/65/70/75/80 → 60

R

AP Scaling: 60% → 40%

Cooldown: 160/130/100 sec → 160/140/120 sec

Sivir

Basic features

Armor: 26 → 30

Smolder

HAS



3rd level of budding dragon

Burn: 6.5% Max HP → (2% AD Bonus + 1.5% AP + 1% Budding Dragon Stacks)% Max HP

E

Number of Attacks: 5 + 5% Critical Chance → 5 + 2% Rising Dragon Stacks

R

Damage: 225-475 → 200-400

Sweetspot Damage Multiplier: 130% → 150%

Heal: 110-210 + 75% AP → 100-170 + 50% AD bonus + 75% AP

Twisted Fate

E

Bonus Attack Speed: 10-60% → 10-50%

AD Ratio: 75% → 25%

Wynne

inactive

Bonus movement speed: 45 → 30

HAS

recovery time; 4-2 seconds → 6-2 seconds

Wager

HAS

Base Damage: 80-240 + 45-65% AP → 80-240 + 50-70% AP

R

Cooldown: 120-60 seconds → 100-60 seconds

Wax

inactive

Gloom Damage: 30-140 + 20% AP → 40-150 + 25% AP

E

New: Hitting a unit with E resets passive

Wukong

inactive

Maximum stakes: 10 → 5

Passive Effectiveness per stack: 50% → 100%



New : Idle stacks disappear one at a time instead of all at once

Yorick

E

Ghost Bonus Damage: 30% x8 → 20% x8

R

Maiden of the Mist Armor/Magic Resistance: 10-50 → 30-90

Removed: Maiden of the Mist no longer reduces damage taken from AoEs

Fixed a bug against Shane

Clarification of information bubbles

Zac

inactive

Heal: 5/6/7/8% Max HP → 4/5/6/7% Max HP

Z

Base Damage: 35/50/65/80/95 → 40/55/70/85/100

Balance on objects

Dream Maker

“Shield”: 140 → 75-255 (lvl 6-18)

Damage: 90 → 50-170 (lvl 6-18)

Heartsteel

Proc Damage: 100 + 10% Item HP → 80 + 12% Item HP

Hextech Protobelt

Cost: 2500 gold → 2600 gold

AP: 60 → 70

in the storm

Movement Speed: 5% → 8%

celestial opposition

Cooldown: 20 seconds → 18 seconds

Slow: 50% for 1.5 seconds → 60% for 2 seconds

Sunfire cap

HP: 450 → 500

Immolation Damage: 12 + 1.75% bonus HP → 15 + 1.75% bonus HP

Frozen Heart

Cost: 2400 gold → 2500 gold

Armor: 70 → 65

Lich becomes

Proc AP Ratio: 50% → 45%

Solstice Sleigh