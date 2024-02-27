France XV – Jonathan Denti suspended for five weeks after his red card against Italy

Jonathan Dainty was suspended on day three of the 2024 6 Nations tournament, five weeks after accepting his red card against Italy. Rochelles will therefore miss the end of the competition.

Jonathan Dainty knows his verdict. France XV center (31 years; 28 caps) suspended for five weeks after accepting his red card against Italy on the third day of the 6 Nations tournament. Rochellus appeared before the competition’s disciplinary committee today and admitted his mistake. As a reminder, Danti Ignacio was guilty of a dangerous tackle on the breaks At the end of the first period. After being sent off on a yellow card, Bunker decided to permanently sideline the French centre-back.

“Based on this and applying World Rugby’s mandatory sanction provisions, the Disciplinary Committee concluded that the incident required an interim entry point of a six-week suspension. Mitigating circumstances (player’s apology, guilty plea and good behavior at hearing) were applied. Six-week entry period up to two weeks. However, an extra week was added for extenuating circumstances (disciplinary record of the player), resulting in suspension of play for five weeks.” cites a press release from Six Nations Rugby.

Dainty can play in the Champions Cup round of 16

Jonathan Dainty will apparently not play at the end of the tournament (Wales, England) and will miss the trip to Bayonne as well as the reception at Oyonnax with Stade Rochelles. His suspension also foreshadows Stormers’ absence from the pitch during the Champions Cup round of 16. However, if the French XV center takes part in a tackling program with World Rugby, the final week of his suspension will be overturned and Dainty could be available for the trip to South Africa.