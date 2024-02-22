Jean-Louis Gasset’s first strong selections

48 hours flat. After Olympique de Marseille’s defeat in Brest on Sunday evening, the leaders activated an emergency plan to replace Gennaro Gattuso. Exhausted, the Italian technician threw in the towel after spending less than five months in the city of Marseille. To change that, Pablo Longoria and his teams have decided to rely on an experienced coach who will lead the troops until the end of the season. And that’s lucky Jean-Louis Gasset (70 years old). On Tuesday, residents of the Orange Velodrome formalized his signing for four months. Later, he was presented to the press along with the President.

After the rest of this announcement

Gassett is on a mission

With Ghislaine Printant to undertake this mission, the former Montpellier coach spoke about his first steps with the team. “My work has started this morning. I saw the group with the president and said why I was there. I said what I had achieved with less strong groups. 80% of the mind is functioning. I said everyone has to do a little more. Let everyone look at themselves in the mirror. When you concede goals like Marseille conceded, they are individual mistakes and not the system’s fault. It’s a mental problem when you concede a goal after the 90th minute.”

to read

OM: Jean-Louis Gasset’s surprising statement on penalties

Coming to play duty firefighters, the French technician once again held a press conference on Wednesday afternoon to discuss the upcoming clash against Shakhtar Donetsk in the Europa League (2-2). A decisive match but has been hurriedly prepared by the Gazette. Later gave information about this commando mission. “Even though we were in a hurry, we did a lot of work yesterday. I want to thank Abardonado who spent the day and night explaining the environment to us, introducing us to the players, the men. Changing the situation is a human question. We need to give direction with the players. spoke for.

After the rest of this announcement

He has his ideas for eleven

Ready for his first match on the Olympian bench, the 70-year-old coach, who relied heavily on Jacques Abardonado, with whom he dissected OM’s latest meetings and the team’s preferential systems, wants to act calmly and discreetly. He asked reporters to leave after 15 minutes yesterday during an open session for the media. Provence. Regional media adds that Gasset decided to set the green last night to continue getting to know his group and work.

He also planned a setup to reveal his battle plan to the team this Thursday morning. team Explains that he has not yet announced the system in which he intends to play his team this evening. But many in the French media used to following OM believe they will prefer a 3-5-2 (or 5-3-2 depending on the stages of the game). A system highly appreciated by players. As for the starting lineup, as suggested yesterday, a team is taking shape. Ruben Blanco will be in the cage since Pau Lopez underwent treatment yesterday. Against that, we will find the trio Meïté-Gigot-Mbemba.

After the rest of this announcement

He counts on Klaus

As the Pistons, Merlin, left, and Kloss, right, are expected to start. Onahi, Kondogbia and Harit are expected in the midfield. Also Provence Explains that Jordan Veretout is doing everything he can to stay fit. He is the one who should start in place of Onahi according to local media. To support Aubameyang, Gassett will count on Ndiaye. Even if Moumbagna has his own say. Players will be confirmed during the day. What is certain is that they are attracted by the new coach.

Parisian Explains that players appreciate his paternal, warm, experienced and easy-going side. They also like to talk to them in cash and directly. It would be the same with the players he met. According to team, he spoke personally with certain elements of the group who he believed to be executives, such as Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Jordan Veretout, Samuel Gigot and Jonathan Kloss. A player who has been singled out by his management for weeks. Gasset, for his part, is counting on the French international, whom he wants to fully get back on track. Good news for Marseille.