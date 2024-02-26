Banana Eats Codes (February 2024) – Roblox

Eat Banana Codes

Various lists list all Code is availableor which are classified according to the date of their appearance eat bananas. These codes allow you to retrieve free credits that will allow you to personalize and develop your database.

If some of the suggested codes are no longer working, don’t hesitate to let us know in the comments so we can update the list.

Eating a banana activates the code

Awards → the heart (new)

(new) Awards → >:D

Awards → happy holidays

Awards → 600 million

Awards → About 600M

Awards → ugly

Awards → doodle

Awards → thank you

Awards → Happy Birthday

Awards → NEWMAP

Awards → to melt

Awards → pride

Awards → CINCO

Awards → Sterad

Awards → Lolhoo

Bananas eat expired codes

250 Coins → Hearts

250 coins → Friday

250 coins → half a billion

250 coins → HAPPYHOLIDAYS

250 coins → GLITTERPUMPKIN

250 Coins → Sparedoubloons

Awards → BOO

250 Coins → FreeCoins

Banana HP Skin → Happybirthday

250 Coins → Summer

Skin Banana → 400 million

Skin Dr Beacon Banana → NEWMAP

Skin Pink Chocolate → Pink

Snowflake Skin → Snowy

Red Banana Skin → HappyHolidays

250 Coins → Thanks

Skin Birthday Banana → Happy Birthday

Skin Banana 300M → 300MILLION

Skin Beacon → Quarter Billion

Skin Banana 200M → 200MILLION

Skin Lucky Peel → LUCKYPEEL

Skin Beacon Banana → LUCKYBEACON

White chocolate skin → chocolate

Skin Banana Split → BANANALOVES

Skin Bean → Freebeans

200 Coins → Freeloot

Skin Banana Split → BANANASPLIT150

100 coins → NEWMAP

Skin Snow Peel → BIGUPDATES2021

Banana Snowman Skin → Snowdays

Insect skin → BUGOFF

Skin Ready Peanut Beacon → 100 million

100 Coins → Exchange

Peel-O-Lantern Trap → Booneats

Skin blue moldy → 15KFOLLOWERS

50 coins → MORECOINS

Beacon Waffle → Fancy Pancake

100 Coins → FreeCoins

Beacon Code Purple → THATEGGPLANTCOLOR

Beacon Sparkle Teal → GLITTEREVERYHERE

Skin gold bananas → THEGOLDENPEELS

Beacon Dipped Banana → DIPPINGINTOINSANITY

Skin Party Peel → Bananasher

Skin Beacon Canned Peanuts → NEWMAPSOON

How to activate codes in Banana Eats?

If you want to activate Codes On Banana Eats, to collect skins, beacons or coins, simply ” Codes » located at the bottom center of your screen. From then on, you will see a new window named “ Redeem the code » in which a field is written ” Enter the code here “Present.

Then you just have to provide the information One of the many codes present in the list aboveBefore pressing the green button ” Redeem ” Obviously, you will only be able to returnCode one and only at a time and repeat this action Collect as many times as necessary and skins and other bonuses that will allow you to personalize your adventure eat bananas.

What are Banana Eats?

eat bananas The game was launched in November 2019 and created by independent developer RyCitrus. Following the principles of Banana It’s Dead by Daylight, players must escape the clutches of a killer banana, which mutates those captured. Obviously, the survivors have to play with the setting and the world they work in so as not to fall into the hands of the dreaded banana. Different puzzles will be made available to the players to try to beat the time on the normal timer and get out of the arena faster. Of course, the Eat Banana Codes Will not give you any advantage in gameplay but will help you personalize your avatar with different skins.

