Banana Eats Codes (February 2024) – Roblox
Eat Banana Codes
Various lists list all Code is availableor which are classified according to the date of their appearance eat bananas. These codes allow you to retrieve free credits that will allow you to personalize and develop your database.
If some of the suggested codes are no longer working, don’t hesitate to let us know in the comments so we can update the list.
Eating a banana activates the code
- Awards → the heart (new)
- Awards → >:D
- Awards → happy holidays
- Awards → 600 million
- Awards → About 600M
- Awards → ugly
- Awards → doodle
- Awards → thank you
- Awards → Happy Birthday
- Awards → NEWMAP
- Awards → to melt
- Awards → pride
- Awards → CINCO
- Awards → Sterad
- Awards → Lolhoo
Bananas eat expired codes
- 250 Coins → Hearts
- 250 coins → Friday
- 250 coins → half a billion
- 250 coins → HAPPYHOLIDAYS
- 250 coins → GLITTERPUMPKIN
- 250 Coins → Sparedoubloons
- Awards → BOO
- 250 Coins → FreeCoins
- Banana HP Skin → Happybirthday
- 250 Coins → Summer
- Skin Banana → 400 million
- Skin Dr Beacon Banana → NEWMAP
- Skin Pink Chocolate → Pink
- Snowflake Skin → Snowy
- Red Banana Skin → HappyHolidays
- 250 Coins → Thanks
- Skin Birthday Banana → Happy Birthday
- Skin Banana 300M → 300MILLION
- Skin Beacon → Quarter Billion
- Skin Banana 200M → 200MILLION
- Skin Lucky Peel → LUCKYPEEL
- Skin Beacon Banana → LUCKYBEACON
- White chocolate skin → chocolate
- Skin Banana Split → BANANALOVES
- Skin Bean → Freebeans
- 200 Coins → Freeloot
- Skin Banana Split → BANANASPLIT150
- 100 coins → NEWMAP
- Skin Snow Peel → BIGUPDATES2021
- Banana Snowman Skin → Snowdays
- Insect skin → BUGOFF
- Skin Ready Peanut Beacon → 100 million
- 100 Coins → Exchange
- Peel-O-Lantern Trap → Booneats
- Skin blue moldy → 15KFOLLOWERS
- 50 coins → MORECOINS
- Beacon Waffle → Fancy Pancake
- 100 Coins → FreeCoins
- Beacon Code Purple → THATEGGPLANTCOLOR
- Beacon Sparkle Teal → GLITTEREVERYHERE
- Skin gold bananas → THEGOLDENPEELS
- Beacon Dipped Banana → DIPPINGINTOINSANITY
- Skin Party Peel → Bananasher
- Skin Beacon Canned Peanuts → NEWMAPSOON
How to activate codes in Banana Eats?
If you want to activate Codes On Banana Eats, to collect skins, beacons or coins, simply ” Codes » located at the bottom center of your screen. From then on, you will see a new window named “ Redeem the code » in which a field is written ” Enter the code here “Present.
Then you just have to provide the information One of the many codes present in the list aboveBefore pressing the green button ” Redeem ” Obviously, you will only be able to returnCode one and only at a time and repeat this action Collect as many times as necessary and skins and other bonuses that will allow you to personalize your adventure eat bananas.
What are Banana Eats?
eat bananas The game was launched in November 2019 and created by independent developer RyCitrus. Following the principles of Banana It’s Dead by Daylight, players must escape the clutches of a killer banana, which mutates those captured. Obviously, the survivors have to play with the setting and the world they work in so as not to fall into the hands of the dreaded banana. Different puzzles will be made available to the players to try to beat the time on the normal timer and get out of the arena faster. Of course, the Eat Banana Codes Will not give you any advantage in gameplay but will help you personalize your avatar with different skins.
If you want more information about Roblox Or join an active community to share happy moments with other players, we invite you to join the Roblox France Community Discord.
a A competition is organized with our partner Instant GamingThat lets you go along A video game of your choiceNo FIFA Credits or some V-Bucks.
To participate, just click on the link below → Select My Video Game !