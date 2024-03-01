BDS Aca is the leader of the LFL and closely followed by KCorp, coming in the middle of the rankings, and the Aegis find themselves in trouble.

The LFL Spring Split regular season continues in this seventh week with return matches continuing on the second day of competition. At the end of the day, BDS Academy tops the rankings alone, closely followed by Carmine Corp Blue and Team GO. While the 4 teams compete for the 5th spot, TDS attempts a comeback, and Aegis brings up the rear, finding themselves in deep trouble.

It’s a serious battle in the LFL

The competition in the 2024 LFL Spring Split heats up as we enter the second day of week seven, a watershed moment that could redefine the dynamics of the standings as we inch toward the end of the regular season. The return matches continue to provide their surprises and deciding points for all competing teams. LFL Spring Split 2024 continues to deliver a high-level spectacle, with teams more motivated than ever to showcase their worth, surprise their opponents and secure their place in the playoffs.

The previous day’s meetings had some unexpected twists and turns. Carmine Corp Blue’s surprise loss to Solari, during the match of the week, shook the top of the table, allowing BDS Academy to take sole lead in the general rankings thanks to a win over Gameword, thus signing their 7th consecutive success. . At the same time, Team GO faced an unexpected setback against Team Du Sud, a team in search of redemption that knew how to use every opportunity to win. BK ROG and Vitality.Bee, for their part, managed to restart themselves with respective wins against Gentle Mates and AEGIS, keeping their aspirations alive for this spring split. These results show that mid-table remains highly contested, with each match potentially upsetting the established order. AEGIS now find themselves in deep trouble after their seventh straight defeat, a situation that puts the team under pressure for the upcoming matches. The battle to avoid the last places intensifies, and each team knows that there is not much margin for error if they want to stay in the competition.

2-0 week for Vitality.bee

The opening match of the day pitted Vitality.Bee against BK ROG, which started at a relatively measured pace. Vitality took the initiative by claiming first blood, while BKR opened their kill counter in the 13th minute of the game. As the match progressed, both teams stayed very close to each other. On the other hand, Vitality now has a slight lead. Terms of gold. As the game went past 20 minutes, Vitality was able to maintain this slim lead thanks to a series of well-executed battles and skirmishes. It was in the 25th minute that Vitality significantly increased their advantage by securing the first goal, a key moment that helped to accelerate the pace of the game. Armed with this advantage, Vitality intensified their pressure on BKR and quickly reached the gates of the enemy base. . Through a well-organized series of team fights and excellent team play management, Vitality managed to maintain their momentum and finish the game convincingly. The victory proves crucial for Vitality in its quest to qualify for the playoffs, a 2-0 week that is certainly good for morale and shows the first results of bootcamp.

The 2nd match of the day saw Team GO and Gameword go head-to-head, starting with a competitive lane phase. The two teams clashed for more than 15 minutes. Team GO managed to take a slim lead in terms of gold before the 20 minute mark. Errors in judgment and miscalculations in executing the game plan on GW’s part contributed to poor decisions, especially during fights. These lapses opened the door for GO to secure the first Nashor in the 23rd minute, a turn that cemented its position thanks to its strength in the team fight. Armed with this advantage, Team GO resolutely moved towards the gates of GW’s base, setting up a siege. His ability to break down opposing defenses without significant difficulty marked the beginning of the end for GW. In the 30th minute, with the second Nashor acquisition, Team GO launched a final assault on the enemy base, ending the game with an official victory. The performance not only showcased GO’s strength and cohesion, but also served as redemption after their less-than-convincing performance the day before.

AEGIS is on a very bad streak

The 3rd match of the evening saw an intense encounter between Carmine Corp Blue and AEGIS, with the latter playing a crucial role in their fight for survival. The laning phase was marked by fierce competition, with blows between the two teams. After 20 minutes, AEGIS had a small lead of less than 1k gold, but was outmatched by two dragons. The turning point of the game came when KC was able to capitalize on AEGIS’ bad Nashor call. This mistake led to Casey taking the lead for the first time in the 27th minute with valuable kills and a decisive goal. This moment marked the beginning of troubles for AEGIS, who suffered from a lack of significant damage in subsequent team clashes. As the game progressed, KC continued to extend their lead, dominating the game. In the 34th minute, a final team fight saw KC ace, paving the way to close the game in their favor with a convincing victory.

Solari and BDS Academy for a pretty crazy game

The fourth and final match of the evening between Solari and BDS Academy got off to a flying start with BDS dominating the opening game. With a significant lead of 2k gold and two dragons from the first 10 minutes of the game, BDS established a strong momentum from the start. The mid game continued with the same intensity as the laning phase, with both teams hitting hard. Despite the pressure, BDS managed to maintain their lead in the golds, but Soleri’s lineup seemed to strengthen as the match progressed. A major turning point came before the 25th minute during a long team fight, where Solari brilliantly evened the score in terms of gold. In the 30th minute, the intensity of the match didn’t let up, but Soleri managed to take advantage by eliminating the opposing jungler and securing the first Nashor.

The Solari then advanced towards the enemy nexus, increasing the pressure on the BDS who fought hard in defense, managing to push the enemy back and recover the soul. Still an extremely close game in the 45th minute with only 2k gold difference between the two teams, Solari found himself in a favorable position to grab another Nashor. BDS, however, continued to staunchly defend. The climax of the match came in the 48th minute during an epic battle for control of Alder. Solari cracked, BDS finally took over with a decisive ace, using their numerical advantage to end the game with the win.

Gentle companions in hard

The 5th and final leg of the evening, the Gentle Mates clash against Team du Sud, was the scene of a particularly intense and contested lane phase. Mistakes on M8’s part and a slightly lower level of play allowed TDS to take the lead in the golds just before the quarter of an hour of play, setting the stage for a thrilling match. In the 20th minute, M8 was able to bounce back by winning a crucial teamfight in the midlane, thus erasing its early delay and rebalancing the game. The middle game continued in this vein, with the two teams clashing frequently, each looking to gain the upper hand without managing to clearly separate themselves from their opponent. Tensions reached their peak around the half-hour mark during the fight for Nashor. TDS took advantage of M8’s poor engagement and team fight management to secure the objective by taking an advantageous position in the game. Despite fierce defending from M8, TDS kept up the pressure, looking to take advantage of every opportunity to go forward.

In the 40th minute, a new decisive team fight took place around the fourth dragon, where TDS once again asserted its superiority. Based on this victory, the TDS was able to achieve a significant breakthrough into the M8 base, which resulted in the destruction of the Nexus and sealed the fate of the encounter. The victory is the third in a row for Team du Sud, a string of successes that has boosted its ranking. For the Gentle Mets, this fourth loss in a row represents a difficult moment, highlighting the need to analyze and adjust its strategy to reverse this negative trend.

It promises a spectacular end to the season

At the end of recent matches, the ranking in the competition is as follows: BDS Academy proudly holds the first position with an impressive record of 11 wins for only 3 losses, with 8 consecutive wins in this regular, thus ensuring their qualification. Just behind the playoffs, Carmine Corp Blue finished second with a solid 10-4 record. Team GO, with a respectable score of 9-5, is third in the rankings, closely followed by BK ROG, who, despite a more tumultuous journey, is fourth with a score of 6-8. GameWord, Gentle Mates, Solari and Vitality. The Bees are in fifth place, with scores of 6-8 each. At the bottom of the rankings, we find Team du Sud in ninth place with a 5-9 record and finally AEGIS in tenth and last place with a 3-11 record, thus on the verge of elimination itself.

LFL Week 7 Results

28 February Wednesday



finish South team Team GO Group stage

finish BDS Academy Game word Group stage

finish BK ROG Esports Gentle fellows Group stage

finish Solari Carmine Corp Blue Group stage

finish Aegis life force.fly Group stage

29 February Thursday



finish life force.fly BK ROG Esports Group stage

finish Team GO Game word Group stage

finish Aegis Carmine Corp Blue Group stage

finish Solari BDS Academy Group stage

finish Gentle fellows South team Group stage

2024 LFL Regular Season Standings