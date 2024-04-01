Entertainment

Austin Butler To Headline Darren Aronofsky’s Next Film – News

A role that doesn’t seem easy…

Austin Butler will headline Darren Aronofsky's next film

Austin Butler in the series Masters of the Air -Apple TV+

After making another strong impression earlier in the year in the role of Fayed-Routha in the epic Dune: Part Two by Denis Villeneuve (read our review here), as well as in miniseries Masters of the Air On Apple TV+, Deadline now tells us that rising star Austin Butler will headline Darren Aronofsky’s next film (Music for a dream, Whale).

For this new outing, the American filmmaker will add a string to his bow by tackling a police thriller. Caught stealingWhich will be distributed by Sony Pictures.

It is an adaptation of the novel of the same name written by Charlie Huston and published in 2004. Later he also adapted his material for the big screen.

Caught stealing Tells the troubled story of a baseball player who must find a way to survive in the heart of 1990s New York’s criminal underworld.

No release date has been announced at this time, as the feature film is still in pre-production.

then Dune: Part TwoAustin Butler can be seen opposite Tom Hardy in June Bikeriders (Bikersin the French version), the most recent work by Jeff Nichols (take shelter, Midnight Special).

