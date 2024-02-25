Austin Butler and Florence Pugh show everyone why cats rule

Trying to tell people that cats rule is like telling them you have plans to kill a family member. They refuse If you believe. Luckily, we have this interview with Austin Butler, Florence Pugh, and some adorable kitties to show us all just how amazing our feline friends can be.

Butler and Pugh are inside Dune: Part Two, playing Fayed-Routha and Princess Irulan respectively. On their press tour, they stopped by BuzzFeed Celebs for an interview with some very deranged kittens. Most celebrities opt for puppy interviews and we rarely see kittens taking center stage. This time though, both Pugh and Butler played with several kittens and held them very distractedly. I think only Butler managed to answer the questions when they were first asked.

These sweet little babies scampering around these two movie stars accomplish one very important thing: They remind the world that kittens can be adorable! You just need to know how to take care of them.

Seeing the kitten fall asleep in the butler’s arms warmed my cat-loving heart. And it was nice to see that the pug knew how to play with the kittens and had a blast. While BuzzFeed has interviewed adorable animals, they rarely feature celebrities who know how to handle cats. Clearly, this was not a problem for these two.

Overall, this interview made me very happy as a cat owner and cat guardian.

Cats rule if you let them

Cats get a bad rap because they are a bit more temperamental than dogs. A cat will not immediately love you and want to be your best friend the way a dog can and often does. You have to earn Cat affection and love. So when you do a “kitten” interview, you have to have people there who know how cats work.

You have to make the cat feel special and comfortable, that’s all. Whenever my cat gets scared, I hold her and tell her it’s okay and she calms down. He doesn’t claw or bite me, he just sits in my arms because he knows he can trust me. Most people of which Love cats because they treat them like dogs. And when the cat is not Happy with that, they blame the cat instead of themselves.

If I could, I would adopt all those kittens and cherish them. But I think if Austin Butler didn’t adopt the kitten that sat on his lap the whole time, he should go do it right away. Kitty loved him so much!

(Featured Image: Buzzfeed Celeb)

