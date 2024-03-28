Hailey Bieber poses for Victoria’s Secret Bridal Collection

The American lingerie brand unveils its collection dedicated to brides, suitable for all women, with an American model as its muse.

Who better to represent the Victoria’s Secret Bridal Collection than Hailey Bieber? After more than five years of being married to singer Justin Bieber, the model is renewing her contract with the lingerie brand. Hailey Bieber regularly shows herself in lingerie on social networks, and does not hesitate to go to events dressed like this. In 2019, for her religious wedding, Stephen Baldwin’s daughter asked Virgil Abloh to sign her dream dress.

Victoria’s Secret Bridal Collection

The Victoria’s Secret collection includes a wide range of underwear for all occasions, from a hen party to the big day. The wedding theme aims to offer a variety of underwear to suit all styles and all women. The brand also offers nighties, shirts, bathrobes and bridal veils.

A collection for everyone

A sexy and refined collection for brides and brides-to-be, Victoria’s Secret has taken this bet. The aim of the brand is to offer the possibility to wear “something new” for every moment of the wedding.

The choice of materials is plural: rhinestones, satin, lace, embroidery, transparency; And the colors can vary with the selection of products in pastel blue and green.