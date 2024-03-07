Sports

Mbappé gave Guardiola a lot of relief

Barring a major twist, Kylian Mbappé will join Real Madrid this summer. One club in particular is pleased with this result: Manchester City. The reason? According to Julian Lawrence this prevented the immediate departure of Erling Haaland: “On the City side, we are very relieved that Kylian (Mbappé) is going to Real (Madrid) as he closes the door to Arling Haaland this summer. No, but because Holland could only have said that he was happy. He is the one who said we don’t know what tomorrow will bring” he expressed in the after RMC.

City guaranteed for Holland?

Then he continued: “I think he wants to present both sides of the coin. Today, that’s right, we’re talking about both. We talk about the fact that he is happy, it will be a little longer but that one moment, and we know this from the beginning, he will want to look elsewhere, as Manu (Emmanuel Petit) said. Once he’s won everything, once he’s broken all the records, he’ll want to do the same thing elsewhere. This is completely normal” he concluded. It remains to be seen whether the merengue will soon position itself.

In sum

Paris Saint-Germain star Kylian Mbappé did not fail to give Manchester City a big relief. Barring a major twist, Kylian Mbappé will join Real Madrid this summer. One club in particular is pleased with this result: Manchester City.

Nathan Brickout

