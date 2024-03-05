Attention gamers! New free DLC for GTA 5 is launching this week, relegating GTA 6 to the background!

I’m a big GTA fan, but I have to admit, GTA VI can wait For now, there are more pressing matters to discuss, such as the new DLC for GTA online.

Despite all the criticism, GTA online It has a loyal and regular fan base, mainly due to its wealth of content to explore.

Now we need something to taste when it seems more and more likely GTA VI Postponed if Rockstar’s recent controversies are to be believed.

If you’re wondering what DLC has been added to Rockstar Games GTA online, you are not alone. Even though it made a lot of money for the publisher, few fans thought that a new story (or should I say new heist) would be offered now that the focus is on the upcoming GTA.

However, sometimes miracles do happen, and we’ll be taking on the “corrupt cops of the LSPD” in ‘The Cluckin’ Bell Farm Raid’ starting on March 7. We’re not really planners, but this sounds like a date to mark on our calendars.

If the farm madness doesn’t appeal to you, you can always watch the trailer GTA VI.

Not everyone is excited about the prospect of participating in the heist, with many fans clamoring for more news on this GTA VI. It seems fans will never be satisfied. “We need another trailer GTA VI With requests to see Lucia in a little black dress, the rockstar’s social networks almost stayed away…

Because most believe GTA VI With it being in its “final stages,” it makes sense that many fans are clamoring for more information, beyond what we learn from leaks. However, it looks like Rockstar wants to tease us a little longer, and this DLC GTA online This is proof.

If you want to take on the corrupt police, the new DLC launches on March 7.