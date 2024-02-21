Game news While waiting for the PS6, what would be the best console to play GTA 6 on? This will be the video game giant’s own idea

While PlayStation’s recent results have been somewhat disappointing, industry analysts believe that Sony may release a new console soon. Suitable for GTA 6?

PS5 Pro launching this year? In any case, interviews are conducted by these analysts CNBCIn an article published two days ago… “There seems to be a broad consensus in the gaming industry on the fact that Sony is indeed preparing to launch the PS5 Pro in the second half of 2024”, explains Cercan, especially Toto, CEO. Consultancy Tokyo Kantan Games. “And Sony will want to make sure it has great hardware when GTA 6 comes out in 2025”. After all, at the time of the PS4, the “Pro” model arrived three years after the base model – and today we’re in the same period for the next-gen console, released in November 2020. What’s more, its release “Switch 2” is expected this year Microsoft recently mentioned its next generation, which will mark the “biggest technological leap ever seen” between the two machines.

Check out the PS5 Slim on Amazon

specific context

Analysts’ thesis takes place in a specific context. Last week, Sony released its third quarter results for the current financial year, and it’s not all rosy! PlayStation originally planned to sell 25 million PS5s between April 2023 | As of March 2024, it is currently 16.4 million. therefore, The goals have been revised downwards. It now aims to reach 21 million copies sold next month. A goal that, despite everything, remains very ambitious.

Additionally, Sony expects a gradual decline in PS5 sales – as the console enters “the second half of its life cycle”. Isn’t this the ideal time to renew the appeal of the machine (sales of which, despite everything, remain solid)? You have to be patient. for now, The Japanese company hasn’t dropped any hints about this potential Pro model Which – according to rumors – can display 4K/120 frames per second thanks to technology equivalent to Nvidia’s DLSS. As a reminder, PlayStation released its “slim” PS5 a few months ago.