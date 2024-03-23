Viñales wins sprint, Marquez stunning 2nd!

Maverick Viñales never won a sprint but is a first for everything. The Aprilia rider opened his account at Portimao, where Marc Marquez held off Jorge Martin to finish second. On the French side, Fabio Quartararo is in 9th place while Johan Zarco is below.

New blood at Aprilia soon? Rumors have been doing the rounds for a few days about a possible replacementAlex Espargaro And no Maverick Vinales, whose factory handlebars outshine other competitors. Already under pressure through the transfer window, the Figueres pilot responded to his detractors in Portimão this Saturday. His top-quality qualification (2nd) was capped by victory in the sprint, an event in which he had never won before.

Most castes were dominant Francesco BagniaPassed quickly in front Jack Miller who signed the holeshot. The double world champion was seconds ahead of his pursuers when he shot down the straight at the start of the 9th lap and moved into 4th place, where he would then finish. The leader from this particular moment, Viñales organized himself against Ducati Jorge Martin who was pointing to the tip of his nose. The Martinator eventually overtook Mark Marquez 5 in turn. A muscular move that allowed No. 93 to sign a career-best result in his sprint.

Before completing the second, sign Put on a show on the track, especially in front Miller And Viñales, then in the peloton. While these men competed on the track, others made mistakes. Alex Rins, Fabio Di Gianantonio, John Zarco And Brad Binder All fell and the day ended without scoring a single point. Bagnaia 6 thanks to his 4th place and continues to dominate the general classification Martin Now on to 2 units.

fifth, Miller Earned his first points and finished two places ahead of the best KTM rider, the rookie Pedro Acosta (7th). Aleix Espargaro is 8th and Fabio Quartararo Takes the last unit of the sprint in 9th place. Nicois, as is often the case, is the best rider equipped with a Japanese motorcycle. You have to go to the 14th place to find the first Honda John Mir.