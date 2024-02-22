Gasset unveiled his team against Shakhtar with Veretout
OM, Rennes, Lens, Toulouse… Fear of “Black Thursday” for French clubs
Rennes, Toulouse, Lens and Marseille will have a lot to do to progress to the next round in the Europa League round of 32 second leg this Thursday. With no run scored or held for failure in the last week, four Ligue 1 clubs are not really starting with the predicted favour. What do we fear from the disaster scenario, including the UEFA index?
>>> RMC Sport sees the ghost of Black Thursday which will be very painful this evening
Gasset’s first group against Shakhtar, with Veretout
There is no revolution for Jean-Louis Gasset in his group of 19 players selected to welcome Shakhtar Donetsk this Thursday. Jonathan Kloss is there, so is Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. Above all, in midfield, Jordan Veretout is making a comeback.
Goalkeepers: Lopez, Blanco, Ngapanduatnbu
Defenders: Mbemba, Clauss, Gigot, Soglo, MeÃ¯te, Merlin
Environment: Harit, Onahi, Kondogbia, Veretout
Forwards: Correa, Henrique, Ndia, Aubameyang, Maumbagna, Sir
Possible structure of OM
Possible structure of OM: Blanco – MeÃ¯tÃ©, Gigot, Mbemba – Clauss, Ounahi, Kondogbia, Harit, Merlin – Nâ€™Diaye (or Moumbagna), Aubameyang
Jean-Louis Gasset talks about feeling guilty in the Marseille locker room
Hello everyone and welcome to Om vs Shakhtar match live stream
Will the OM season lose its last challenge this Thursday evening? After a first-leg draw (2–2 when Marseille led twice), Marseille hosted Shakhtar Donetsk in the Europa League return play-offs.
This is Jean-Louis Gasset’s first match on the Olympian bench just days after Gennaro Gattuso’s departure following Sunday’s Ligue 1 defeat to Brest. Crucial match for OM, knocked out of the Coupe de France and relegated to Ligue 1.
The match will be broadcast on TV on OM-Shakhtar, W9 and Canal+ Foot, to follow live radio on RMC and in our live text, on the RMC Sport website and app.