Abubaka Doso, the promising goalkeeper who terrifies OM

Fists of Victory. Yesterday, Abubaka Dosso donned his superhero costume again to save Olympique de Marseille. Goalkeeper of the Marseille club’s U19 team, he upset Le Mans in the 1/8 finals of the Gambardella Cup. A competition where the 18-year-old goalkeeper shines and impresses round after round. Before arriving there, Minot had a journey that began far north of Marseille. More precisely in the Paris region. The native of Saint-Denis notably wore the colors of the Épine-sur-Seine football academy. A 93 club that he left in 2018 to join his older brother Charlie (born 2003, Sochaux player) at the Stade de Reims training centre, also a goalkeeper.

Like many Île-de-France talents, he also defended the colors of Paris Saint-Germain. He trained there, playing specifically with the U17 team. But he left the Parisian in July 2022 to join JA Drancy. He didn’t stay there long as OM flirted with him and convinced him to sign in September 2023. Such a choice from a former TT may come as a surprise. But the Phocaeans, enticed by his talent, had good arguments to persuade him to come and try the venture, signing for a year. However, in the event of a good performance, the inhabitants of the Orange Velodrome leave themselves the possibility to discuss an extension of the contract.

Paris to Marseille

And they won’t have to wait much longer to make use of their young talent born in 2006. A starting goalkeeper for the U19 team, he excelled significantly in the Gambardella Cup. On 14 January, he starred during the 1/32 final against Sporting Clube de Toulon. Author of numerous crucial saves, he saved a penalty, which contributed to his team’s 1–0 success. In early February, he was again valuable for OM during the clash against Paris Saint-Germain. Against his former club, Dawson had no fear. Although Gadou conceded a goal in the first period (1-0, 10th), his team managed to equalize and had to participate in a penalty shootout. This is where the 18-year-old goalkeeper, who made some brilliant saves during the match, entered the scene.

In fact, he thwarted Sangare’s attempt. That allowed OM to qualify for the 1/8 finals. In total success, Dosso alternated between good and bad at Le Mans yesterday. If he couldn’t do anything on 2 of the 3 goals conceded during the match (3-3), he was less motivated on the third opposition goal, which, at an angle, let the ball slip out of his hands. Which benefited his opponents. On the other hand, he stopped the penalty during the match. He was also impressive during the penalty shootout, notably having 2 attempts denied (5 from 6 tabs). A true hero, who embodies the future of OM bringing everyone together in harmony. Contact us at Karim Attab, Journalist Maritima And OM expert, told us more about Doso.

The future of settling down

“At OM, we believe it was a great move that was achieved in September when they got him back despite not being retained by PSG. For the moment, what is certain is that he has been unanimous in all of Gambardella’s matches, especially the last three. In the 1/32 final, against Toulon, he was decisive, stopping a penalty in the middle of the match. Against PSG, in the 1/16 final, I think if it’s not him, we won’t enter the penalty shootout. And again, OM qualified with a missed shot on goal for the Parisians. Yesterday (Sunday, editor’s note), frankly, was really exceptional because he was so good, even if he made a hand error on the third goal at Le Mans. He saved a Le Mans penalty midway through the match and then continued his show during the penalty shootout. He made 2 crucial saves, notably the final save to keep OM in the series and then allow captain Trigano to score in the end.

Karim Attab continues about it: “He is a cat guardian, who is big. In my opinion, he will be able to continue with OM. In terms of the goalkeeper policy among youngsters, if we understand that Simon Ngapanduenbu is at the end of his contract and never really got his chance. Jelle van Neck is a good goalkeeper. But apart from writing match sheets in the stands for the moment, he hasn’t really done anything with OM. But it’s certain that when you look at a young goalkeeper from 2006, who takes up a lot of space in the cage and is very important in the group, I think Gambardella and OM’s course will put him more in the spotlight.. From that moment on, we will have to see what OM will offer him. There is no doubt that the leaders of Marseille will try to keep him, who many fans would love to find in the first team in a few years. The future is in the hands of his gloves and OM.