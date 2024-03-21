The original company of Du Parel O Mailer and Sergeant Major was in turn placed into receivership

Children’s brands Du Pareil au Meilleur (DPAM) and Sergeant Major’s parent company, Générale pour l’Enfant (GPE), were placed into receivership on March 14, according to a court decision consulted by AFP on Wednesday March 20 and confirmed by AFP. La Correspondence de l’Signe. According to the decision of the Bobigny Commercial Court (Seine-Saint-Denis), GPE announced the cessation of payments on March 6 and the benefits from the six-month observation period until September 16.

Last June, GPE management announced to AFP that the DPAM brand had been placed into receivership, while Sergeant Major was placed into safety operations. According to the Commercial Court, Sergeant Major was finally placed into receivership in December. The group revealed to AFP in June that it was “affected” by “Social Crisis, Kovid-19 Pandemic, Energy Crisis and Inflation”.

Camaïeu, Kookaï, Naf Naf, Gap France, Don’t call me Jennyfer, André, San Marina, Minelli, Pimkie, Comptoir des Cotonniers, DPAM, Sergent Major, Princesse Tam Tam, Kaporal, IKKS… Ready-to-wear Porter has been going through a violent crisis for more than a year. It was fatal for some brands, which were liquidated, such as Cameo in September 2022, with the dismissal of 2,100 employees, which had a strong impact on the public mind.