Free now offers an included SFP+ RJ45 module to benefit from FreeBox Ultra’s symmetrical 8Gb/s

You can now benefit from the maximum speed of Freebox Ultra!

New to the Freebox Ultra Subscriber area. Free now offers the SFP+ RJ45 module to relevant subscribers, which is included in the subscription (the €10 fee will still be billed to you, which will be deducted from your next bill). This SFP+ RJ45 module is a compact transceiver module that allows you to gain up to 8 Gbits/s in symmetrical speed (theoretical maximum speed) from your computer. It plugs directly into the 10G SFP port of your Internet Ultra server.

To be able to reach 8 Gbit/s, you must have an RJ45 cat 6a Ethernet cable as well as a 10G network card for your computer.

How to get this SFP+ RJ45 module for Freebox Ultra

Just go to your Freebox subscriber area. In the store, you will then be asked to order this SFP+ RJ45 module (red in the screenshot below).

Then just click Confirm Order and your SFP+ RJ45 module will be shipped to you within a few days. Please note that if the latter is included in your offer, you must return it if you cancel your subscription. In the event of no return, Frei suggests it will charge €30.

Thank you Roanoke

This article was reprinted on the Universe Freebox website