At the Super Bowl, Hailey Bieber opted for a trendy mob wife look

Justin And Hailey Bieber At the 2024 Super Bowl, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, they were seen sitting together in seats marked with their names. Hailey opted for a casual take on the mob wife trend, pairing an oversized cheetah fur coat (by Saint Laurent) with a white tee and light jeans, her hair visibly long and dark, with smokey eye makeup and a very smooth and shimmery look. the lips What else can we expect from the founder of Road Beauty?

Justin Bieber, on the other hand, was dressed in a silky marine saree button-down shirt, jeans and a backwards black cap. For once, his look didn’t give off a “girlfriend in Sunday best, boyfriend without effort” vibe. But nothing for the moment explains the presence of mustard and ketchup jars in front of them.

Hailey and Justin Bieber. Patrick T. Fallon/Getty Images

Of course, it wasn’t just their outfits that matched. According to a video shared by the NFL’s TikTok account to the viral song “Little Life,” Justin and Hailey Bieber were caught sharing a tender moment in 4k.

Justin Bieber’s presence in the stands caused many disappointments as his fans believed rumors that the singer would perform during the Super Bowl halftime show alongside Usher.