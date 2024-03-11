Saint Laurent dinner with Hailey Bieber, Sharon Stone and Zoe Kravitz

Sharon Stone, Anthony Vaccarello, Zoe Kravitz and Hailey Bieber at the Saint Laurent Pre-Oscars 2024 Dinner for Oppenheimer. © Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Vanity Fair.



Cillian Murphy and Christopher Nolan at the Saint Laurent Pre-Oscars 2024 Dinner for Oppenheimer. ©



Gwyneth Paltrow and Anthony Vaccarello at the Saint Laurent Pre-Oscars 2024 Dinner for Oppenheimer. © Sophia Malmute.



Sharon Stone and Gwyneth Paltrow at the Saint Laurent Pre-Oscar 2024 Dinner for Oppenheimer. © Sophia Malmute.



Normani and Hailey Bieber at the Saint Laurent Pre-Oscars 2024 Dinner for Oppenheimer. © Saskia Lawaks.



Rose at the Saint Laurent pre-Oscar 2024 dinner for Oppenheimer. © Sophia Malmute.



Josh Hartnett at Saint Laurent Pre-Oscars 2024 Dinner for Oppenheimer. © Sophia Malmute.



Salma Hayek Pinault and François-Henri Pinault at the Saint Laurent Pre-Oscar 2024 Dinner for Oppenheimer. © Sophia Malmute.



Vasily Schneider at the Saint Laurent Pre-Oscar 2024 Dinner for Oppenheimer. © Sophia Malmute.



Nadia Lee Cohen at the Saint Laurent Pre-Oscars 2024 Dinner for Oppenheimer. © Sophia Malmute.



Rau Alejandro at the Saint Laurent Pre-Oscar 2024 Dinner for Oppenheimer. © Saskia Lawaks.



Hailey Bieber at Saint Laurent Pre-Oscars 2024 Dinner for Oppenheimer. ©



Zoë Kravitz at the Saint Laurent Pre-Oscar 2024 Dinner for Oppenheimer. © Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Vanity Fair.



Olivia Wilde at Saint Laurent Pre-Oscars 2024 Dinner for Oppenheimer. © Sophia Malmute.



Sharon Stone, Olivia Wilde, Anthony Vaccarello, Rose, Anja Rubik and Hailey Bieber at the Saint Laurent Pre-Oscars 2024 Dinner for Oppenheimer. © Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Vanity Fair.



Gwyneth Paltrow at Saint Laurent Pre-Oscars 2024 Dinner for Oppenheimer. © Sophia Malmute.



Steve Lacy and Justin Skye at the Saint Laurent Pre-Oscar 2024 Dinner for Oppenheimer. © Saskia Lawaks.



Sharon Stone at the Saint Laurent Pre-Oscars 2024 Dinner for Oppenheimer. © Sophia Malmute.



Gabriet at the Saint Laurent pre-Oscar 2024 dinner for Oppenheimer. © Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Vanity Fair.



Anja Rubik at the Saint Laurent Pre-Oscar 2024 Dinner for Oppenheimer. © Sophia Malmute.



Cillian Murphy and Alex Wolff at the Saint Laurent Pre-Oscar 2024 Dinner for Oppenheimer. © Saskia Lawaks.



Sharon Stone, Anthony Vaccarello, Zoe Kravitz and Hailey Bieber at the Saint Laurent Pre-Oscars 2024 Dinner for Oppenheimer. © Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Vanity Fair.



At the Saint Laurent pre-Oscar 2024 dinner for Oppenheimer. ©.Sofia Malmute.



At the Saint Laurent pre-Oscar 2024 dinner for Oppenheimer. © Sophia Malmute.



Chloe Kellett for Oppenheimer at the Saint Laurent pre-Oscars 2024 dinner. © Saskia Lawaks.



Christina Coppola, Jacob Bixenman, Jack Gallagher and Nadia Lee Cohen at the Saint Laurent Pre-Oscars 2024 Dinner for Oppenheimer. © Sophia Malmute.



Cillian Murphy, Emma Thompson and Christopher Nolan for Oppenheimer at the Saint Laurent Pre-Oscar 2024 Dinner. © Sophia Malmute.



Dominic Feek at the Saint Laurent Pre-Oscars 2024 Dinner for Oppenheimer. © Sophia Malmute.



Phineas and Ludwig Goranzson at the Saint Laurent Pre-Oscar 2024 Dinner for Oppenheimer. © Saskia Lawaks.



Evan Ross and Channing Tatum at the Saint Laurent Pre-Oscar 2024 Dinner for Oppenheimer. © Saskia Lawaks.



Rose, Stella Maxwell and Elsa Hosk at the Saint Laurent Pre-Oscars 2024 Dinner for Oppenheimer. © Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Vanity Fair.



Gwyneth Paltrow, Robert Downey Jr. and Susan Downey at the Saint Laurent Pre-Oscars 2024 Dinner for Oppenheimer. © Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Vanity Fair.



Henry Eikenbery at the Saint Laurent Pre-Oscar 2024 Dinner for Oppenheimer. © Sophia Malmute.



Ian Dior and d4vd at the Saint Laurent Pre-Oscar 2024 Dinner for Oppenheimer. © Saskia Lawaks.



Take Iris at the Saint Laurent Pre-Oscar 2024 Dinner for Oppenheimer. © Saskia Lawaks.



Jon Hamm at the Saint Laurent Pre-Oscars 2024 Dinner for Oppenheimer. © Sophia Malmute.



Dominique Sessa at the Saint Laurent Pre-Oscars 2024 Dinner for Oppenheimer. © Sophia Malmute.



Josh Landau and Lil Se at Saint Laurent Pre-Oscars 2024 Dinner for Oppenheimer © Saskia Lawaks.



Lauria Jarrier at the Saint Laurent Pre-Oscars 2024 Dinner for Oppenheimer. © Sophia Malmute.



Maria Isabel at the Saint Laurent Pre-Oscar 2024 Dinner for Oppenheimer. © Saskia Lawaks.



Nora Arnazder and Sean Lennon at the Saint Laurent Pre-Oscar 2024 Dinner for Oppenheimer. © Sophia Malmute.



Duke Nicholson and Devon Lee Carlson at the Saint Laurent Pre-Oscar 2024 Dinner for Oppenheimer. © Sophia Malmute.



Elsa Hosk and Jasmine at the 2024 Saint Laurent Pre-Oscar Dinner for Oppenheimer. © Saskia Lawaks.



Petra Collins and Simona Cust at the Saint Laurent Pre-Oscars 2024 Dinner for Oppenheimer. © Saskia Lawaks.



Sasha Kale at the Saint Laurent Pre-Oscar 2024 Dinner for Oppenheimer. © Sophia Malmute.



Tony Ozcan and Yseli Dimet at the Saint Laurent Pre-Oscars 2024 Dinner for Oppenheimer. © Saskia Lawaks.



Tony Ward at the Saint Laurent Pre-Oscar 2024 Dinner for Oppenheimer. © Saskia Lawaks.



Justine Skye, Charlotte Lawrence and Stella Maxwell at the Saint Laurent Pre-Oscars 2024 Dinner for Oppenheimer. © Saskia Lawaks.



Levi Dylan, Holden Jaffe and Ken Ricotte at the Saint Laurent Pre-Oscar 2024 Dinner for Oppenheimer. © Saskia Lawaks.



Jordan Huxhold and Holden Jaffe at the Saint Laurent Pre-Oscar 2024 Dinner for Oppenheimer. © Sophia Malmute.



Holden Jaffe and Baron Schoenvogel at the Saint Laurent Pre-Oscar 2024 Dinner for Oppenheimer. © Saskia Lawaks.

