“I missed something”: Jenna Ortega sacrificed to become a star in Hollywood, she is persistent in Disney

Jenna Ortega has undoubtedly had a very impressive career. But in life, everything has a price. The American actress had to make huge sacrifices to reach where she is today.

Jenna Ortega, an impressive career

Jenna Ortega needs no introduction. The young American, just 21 years old, has recently created a sensation in several productions, whether in front of or behind the camera. Shout out, Wednesday, you… Jenna Ortega is impossible to miss! As a special bonus, the young woman actively campaigns for various causes: support for migrants, support for the LGBTQIA+ community, the fight against cancer… Despite her young age, the actress knows what she wants and what she doesn’t want and that makes her an inspirational figure for many. But you might not know that along with all this, he also started his career at a young age.

Jenna Ortega was just 10 years old when she started playing the version of Jane Villanueva in the hit series. Jane the Virgin. And she was not even 14 when the first episode of the series came out Harley, the least of my worries on Disney Channel, in which she plays the lead role. As a teenager, Jenna Ortega joined the big Disney machine. But if this career that began at a young age allowed her to become an important world figure before she reached adulthood, it was not achieved without difficulty.

Sacrifice your childhood for Disney

The young woman recently returned to the greatest sacrifice she had to make to achieve this career: her childhood. “Since I was 8 years old, people have been calling me old lady” she said significantly to Olivia Rodrigo the face. She clearly illustrates this difference through her career which started very early. For him, attaining maturity quickly is quite normal “When you work and spend all your days surrounded by adults and you have to talk and work with them professionally.” But if maturing quickly has its advantages, it also has its disadvantages, especially the feeling of missing out on one’s childhood.

In this sense, Jenna Ortega hinted Teen Vogue That she recognizes a little bit of herself among all the teenagers who have missed an important part of their lives due to Covid-19. “I feel for the kids who missed out on prom, graduation and the high school experience that they would normally have… because I feel like it’s a really important time in life that I missed out on, too.” If we can draw parallels when we know how harsh the pandemic has been on the mental and physical health of young people, it’s important to remember that child stars, especially those who have passed through the Disney box, often suffer later. . Especially critical periods. Orlando Brown, Miley Cyrus, Demi Lovato, Selena Gomez or even the first Disney child star Bobby Driscoll… they all paid more or less for the sacrifices of their childhood and/or adolescence. If Jenna Ortega seems to be doing pretty well at the moment, we hope the lack isn’t felt too much in the years to come.