At 66, Sharon Stone dares to wear gray hair over her signature short cut

Like Salma Hayek, Zazie and Sarah Jessica Parker, Sharon Stone is one of the stars who embraces her gray hair. The actress proudly wears it over her pixie cut. Photo.

The GLAAD Media Awards ceremony took place on March 14 in Los Angeles, with many stars coming together on the red carpet. Among them, was Sharon Stone who was dazzling with her graying hairstyle. What are her hair secrets?

Sharon Stone dares to wear gray hair

Sharon Stone was in attendance at the ceremony honoring actress Niecy Nash with the Stephen F. Kolczak Award. The star of the occasion basic instinct Tried an assertive hairstyle, marked by a Two-tone color. While she usually has dark blonde hair, the actress showed off some white hair. While her wide locks covered the right side of her forehead, gray shades ran down her left side. Signature short cut. Moreover, we love her pixie cut, in a simple style, which brought a unique chic to her evening look.

Sharon Stone at the 2024 GLAAD Media Awards. © Matt Baron/BEI//SIPA

Sharon Stone reveals her expensive hair routine

If we sometimes see her with long hair, Sharon Stone is an unconditional fan of short cuts, which she adopts according to her wishes. To ensure good hair density, American 66 years of age He has a favorite brand, which details his daily routine steps on the site Byrdy. Thus, Sharon Stone wins by using the Augustinus Bader brand of shampoo, conditioner and leave-in treatment. If this hair routine seems successful, it is not within the reach of all budgets as it costs 145 euros to get these three products.