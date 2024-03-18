AS Saint-Etienne: Bastia have filed a reserve for the replay of the match

Will the meeting between AS Saint-Etienne and Sporting Clube de Bastia, played last Saturday in Corsica and largely won by the Greens (0-4), be replayed? As mentioned during the match, Bastia Club planned to submit reserves in the hope of replaying this meeting. A reserve well and indeed a residence, AS Saint-Etienne tells us. The information was denied by the Corsican club this Monday evening.

The debate over this reservation often sent another ball onto the lawn of the Armand-Cesari Stadium while the game was in progress. Balls sent in by the Corsican supporters while Stephanois found himself in an attacking position in the first period, particularly during the action leading to a penalty and another Stephanois goal before half-time.

Two balls around Nathanael Mbuku during the action leading to the penalty –

Bean Sports

With two balls on the pitch, the decision to stop play was subject to the interpretation of the match referee, Pierre Galoste. According to Law 5 (Dash 3) of the International Football Association Board (the body that governs the rules of the game), if two balls end up on the ground, the referee has the option of stopping the match. But he can also allow the game to continue as per his interpretation.

If the referee believes that the extra ball interferes during the match, it is specified that the referee must “interrupt play” (and restart it with the dropped ball). This scenario only occurs when play has been interfered with, unless the ball is moving towards the goal.

If the interference does not prevent a player of the defending team from playing the “real” ball, a goal is awarded if the ball crosses the goal line (even if there was contact with the ball)” unless the interference was caused by an attacking team. Otherwise, “if there is no interference in play. If so let the game continue and ensure that the extra element is removed as quickly as possible” is necessary.

After 48 hours of the match, the chances of the Corsican club seeing this potential reservation accepted still seem very slim, not causing concern among the ranks of AS Saint-Etienne.