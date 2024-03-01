Vladimir Petkovic’s astonishing salary

After more than a month of waiting, the Algerian Football Federation has officially named Vladimir Petkovic (60) as the head of the national team. His goal will be to succeed Djamel Belmadi and revive the Greens, who have suffered a series of disappointments. But he won’t do it at any cost. Gazette du Fennec Explains that the negotiations between FAF and the Petkovic clan, which were very financially greedy, were lengthy.

After the rest of this announcement

Algerian media reports that he will receive a salary of 135,000 euros per month, almost half of Belmadi’s salary. Despite everything, the FAF improved its offer of 15,000 euros as the former Bordeaux coach was paid 300,000 per month when he was Switzerland coach. Each camp has added some water to its wine. In addition, the GDF Stating that he will receive another bonus, namely 100,000 euros in the event of qualification for the next CAN and 400,000 euros if he ever qualifies for the Greens for the 2026 World Cup. FAF has set its sights on reaching the quarter-finals. 2025 and 2026 World Cup finals. Finally, the GDF indicates that both parties will opt in the event of failure to terminate the contract prematurely without compensation.