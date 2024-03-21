Arina Sabalenka is “heartbroken” by the death of her ex-partner Konstantin Koltsov

Arina Sablanka’s pain is immense. The Belarusian tennis champion said on Wednesday she was “heartbroken” by the death of her former partner Konstantin Koltsov, who died in Florida earlier this week, making it clear they were no longer together.

In a press release issued by his agent, the world number 2 indicated that “Konstantin’s death is an unimaginable tragedy”. “And even though we weren’t together anymore, I’m heartbroken. Please respect my privacy and the privacy of his family during this difficult time,” she continued.

Sablenka was expected to play in Miami

Konstantin Koltsov, a former Belarusian professional hockey player, died Monday in Miami, “probably by suicide,” police in Miami-Dade County, Florida, announced Tuesday. He was 42 years old.

Sabalenka, 25, is in Miami where she is set to make her WTA 1000 tournament debut on Friday. Tournament organizers said Tuesday that she did not request to be removed from the draw and that she “wants to play.” Her future opponent, Spaniard Paula Badosa, very close to the Belarusian, said she expected an “upset” match. “I know the situation, I know what’s going on. It’s a little shocking to me, because she’s my best friend and I don’t want her to suffer.”

Konstantin Koltsov, who played in the North American Ice Hockey Championship NHL, had three children with his wife Julia, whom he divorced in 2020 before starting a relationship with Aryana Sabalenka.