Vinicius (Real Madrid) “must handle pressure a bit better” according to Carlo Ancelotti
(Vinicius) Obviously he is a crucial player, for what he is showing at the moment. Two goals today (Saturday), he had scored in previous matches and could have scored more. He was skilled in all his actions. The pressure around, he needs to handle it a little better. Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti underlined about the striker, after Saturday’s win against Osasuna (4-2) on the 29th day of La Liga.
The Brazilian once again distinguished himself by scoring a double (4th, 64th), but also received a yellow card (44th), his fifth of the season in La Liga, which equates to a suspension for the next match against Athletic Bilbao. ” The truth is that he is a very dangerous player and everyone knows it. The opposing public whistles at him and the protesters punch him (…) He will improve in this aspect as he is a humble, serious and intelligent boy. », added the Italian technician.
Courtois’ comeback, his 200th win as Real coach
This success allowed Ancelotti to cross the symbolic milestone of 200 wins as coach of Real Madrid. Only Miguel Munoz (352 victories from 1960 to 1974) did better. ” (I am) Very proud of all these wins. Very happy, very happy, even more to win here, well played. In a very important match, we pocketed all three points. We have reached the ceasefire in a better position than before”
The Merengue technician concluded by congratulating his goalkeeper Andre Lunin, while also ruling out the early returns of Thibaut Courtois and Eder Militao. “(Loonin) very good We looked for a goalkeeper who gives us confidence, who believes in himself. Thibaut when we see (courtesy) He will come back because he had a very big injury and we have to be careful with him, viz (adder) Militias. We are in no rush, as Lunaine guarantees us. »
