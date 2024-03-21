Ari Aster’s Next Film Casts Joaquin Phoenix, Emma Stone, Pedro Pascal and Austin Butler

Eddington This is the title of Ari Aster’s next film, and its casting is enough to make you dream. Indeed, Joaquin Phoenix, Emma Stone, Pedro Pascal and Austin Butler will star in his directorial fourth feature film. Heredity, Midsomer And Beu is scared.

According to The Hollywood ReporterWe’ll also see Luke Grimes, Deirdre O’Connell, Michael Ward and Clifton Collins Jr.

The stars are aligned

As with Ari Aster’s previous films, Eddington To be produced by A24. On the story side, the plot will revolve around a small town in New Mexico and its sheriff with noble aspirations. And according to a recent release from the studio on the networks, filming has already begun.

A photo that also lets us learn that Ari Aster poached director of photography Darius Khondji to support him as cinematographer. A name that should speak to moviegoers, as we owe it to them for giving them their very special patina. fragile And The City of Lost Children Also by Jean-Pierre Jeunet Midnight in Paris by Woody Allen, Bardo By Alejandro González Iñárritu, or else enemaPaul Thomas Anderson’s short film is dedicated to Thom Yorke.

This is promising!