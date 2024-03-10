Josh Allen confirms serious relationship with Haley?

While they’ve largely been private figures when it comes to their relationship, it looks like we just got the first public confirmation that Josh Allen and Hailee Steinfeld are in a serious relationship.

Allen and Steinfeld have been spotted together on several occasions and in many different places over the past several months, including a trip to Mexico, New York City, and most recently Paris!

A video of the couple getting out of a car together after what appeared to be a dinner date in Paris has gone viral and Josh Allen is under fire for not holding the car door for his partner.

READ MORE: Josh Allen’s ex speaks out for first time

Alan meant not to hold the door for her, but he’s in for a bit of a crisis after his pants unexpectedly rip before their dinner date in Paris.

“My pants ripped during dinner Did not want to turn out the cheek … I love Paris “

Many people suspected that Josh Allen and Hailee Steinfeld would make their first public appearance as a couple at the Oscars on Sunday, March 10, in Hollywood, and it looks like that’s more of a reality after Josh Allen was spotted leaving Paris by plane. .

Donna Capo, flight attendant at Republic Airways Holdings, Inc shared a photo of her on a flight Thursday with Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen.

Capo, who is from Philadelphia, shared the photo publicly via his Facebook profile, and while it’s a beautiful picture, many people weren’t actually looking at Josh but at his cell phone.

Look closely and see what you can find on his screensaver.

If you ask me, Josh Allen’s wallpaper is pretty clearly a photo of him and Hailee Steinfeld!

Maybe it’s the couple’s “soft launch,” but one thing’s for sure: The Bills Mafia and Steinfans the world over are feeling a little weak in the knees after seeing such a sweet screensaver from Josh. 🙂

