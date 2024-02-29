He earned 250 times more than the other Avengers, yet he fought to keep these two artists from being fired by Marvel.

a Blockbuster Which doesn’t pay its actors well, nothing really new so far, although we’d prefer that this kind of situation didn’t exist.

even though Billions of dollars Generated under this license, some of its artists almost fell by the wayside when they “asked too much”. Marvel. We talk of course avengers, whose salary was not “super”.

Chris Hemsworth and Scarlett Johansson were almost fired by Marvel?

As explained by one Internal At Marvel (according to Filmstarts), At the beginning of the MCU the real stars were more characters than actors and productions If they were too expensive, the actors would have been fired. We remember, for example, Terrence Howard Which was replaced Don Cheadle In his role War Machine.

It is precisely the moment to turn on Avengers 2: Age of Ultron K Scarlett Johansson And Chris Hemsworth Almost got dismissed for cheap actors, but another star came to save the day.

Robert Downey Jr. was paid 250 times more than some, but protected his peers.

According to the same sources, Marvel was Quite stingy At certain salaries, only certain actors are paid $200,000 for a full movieWhere Robert Downey Jr. touched it 50,000,000 For the first film. Differences in agreement that can be explained by success Iron Man of After which Robert signed for a percentage of the proceeds.

The roles of when black widow And no Thor Threatened in the wake of excessively high demands, it was Robert Downey Jr. who would have raised his voice to protect his colleagues.

“He is the only one with real power in this situation. And he has balls of steel too. He made it clear that he would not work in a place where his colleagues were treated like crap.“

If Terrence Howard is still angry with Robert Downey Jr. for not protecting him in this way when his role was threatened, it’s still a great defense for Hemsworth and Johansson. Without them, the rest of the MCU would have looked completely different, in every sense of the word.