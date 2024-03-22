“She’s a bit like cotton candy: a light dessert we enjoy eating”: The first reaction to this romantic comedy with Anne Hathaway is already great! – Cinema News

On May 2, Prime Video will offer its subscribers “The Idea of ​​You” (the idea of ​​being with you in French). A romantic comedy that received rave reviews after its festival release.

A few months ago, Everything But You broke several records and revived the romantic comedy genre in cinema. On the smaller side, the event may well be on the prime video side.

Love has no age

The platform will offer its subscribers on May 2 The Idea of ​​You, an adaptation of the bestseller inspired by the love affair of pop star Harry Styles and featuring a couple played by Anne Hathaway and Nicolas Galitzine. Within a few days, the film has broken the first record.

In this book, Solenn, a 40-year-old single mother, begins an unlikely romance with Hayes Campbell, 24, the singer of the hottest boy band on the planet. As they begin a whirlwind romance, Hayes’ superstar status soon poses inevitable challenges to their relationship, and Solenn soon discovers that Hayes’ life in the spotlight may be more than she bargained for.

On paper, The Idea of ​​You was a bad idea: pitched from the start as fanfiction about a former member of One Direction, and knowing the quality of the latest romantic comedies offered by Prime Video, we had reason to be concerned but the American South by Southwest festival. The film’s release this weekend at , defied all our predictions.

Full score on Rotten Tomatoes

And you just have to take a look at the American site Rotten tomatoes, a notes aggregator to understand the enthusiasm of the American press. With a perfect score of 100% at the time of writing, The Idea of ​​Being With You is shaping up to be one of the most anticipated platform films in the coming months. Here is the US. Selected extracts from the reviews – and translated – are:

According to The Hollywood Reporter : “It’s a bit like cotton candy: a light confectionery that we enjoy eating because we know it’s fleeting.”

According to AV club : “This is a breakthrough in the romantic comedy genre. It’s a warm and accessible film that you’ll love to get lost in”.

According to The Austin Chronicle : “The fact that you care so much about this love story proves how successful the director has been in perfecting the modern romantic comedy.”

According to Slant Magazine : “The film of Michael Showalter It feels like a return to the top and a step forward in the career of Anne Hathaway, who hasn’t shined this much in a romantic comedy in at least a decade.

According to Playlist : “‘The Idea of ​​You’ is the perfect example of a well-crafted novel adaptation, with an exceptional balance between the cast’s chemistry and the story, which never disappoints its audience.”

And you, are you waiting for this Prime Video movie?