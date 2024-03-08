Apple will help its customers ditch their iPhones for Android smartphones

In the coming months, Apple will have to make more efforts to maintain competition in its mobile operating system.

This Thursday, March 7, 2024 marks the grand opening of the DMA, a European regulation aimed at improving competition on the old continent. As such, Apple must open the door to its mobile operating system, iOS, for example by allowing downloads from alternative app stores.

Switching from iOS to Android will be easy

But DMA causes confusion for those who want to switch from iOS to Android. In short, if you want to give up your iPhone. So far, Apple has been dragging its feet and not really making it easy for users to transition to Google’s mobile operating system – although Google offers a near-turnkey solution called “Switch to Android” on the App Store. But this situation is about to change.

In a document posted online by Apple, the company announced that by the fall of 2025 it will “make it possible to transfer data from iPhones that are not made by Apple.”

Additionally, Apple adds that a solution allowing data to be transferred from one browser to another within the same device (for example between Safari and Chrome on iOS) will be available between late 2024 and early 2025.

Early next year, within the European Union only, it will also be possible to choose your default web browser on iPhone and iPad, and therefore, permanently delete Safari from your device, as you can already do with most apps. Installed on iOS.

It’s not certain that all of these new features are reserved for European users, even if other DMA-related changes are specific there.