Sea of ​​Thieves and Hi-Fi RUSH have officially been announced for PlayStation 5! | Xbox

Earlier today, the arrival of Grounded and Pentiment was made official on Nintendo Switch. Second, a trailer for the PlayStation 5 version of Hi-Fi RUSH was leaked Finally, Xbox has just talked about its games and even confirmed the arrival of Sea of ​​Thieves on PlayStation 5!

Grounded, Pentiment, Hi-Fi Rush and Sea of ​​Thieves are coming to PlayStation and Nintendo!

While we knew that Pentiment and Grounded were coming to Nintendo Switch, Xbox also clarified that they will be available on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5! As a reminder, Pentiment will be playable on these platforms starting February 22, while you’ll have to wait until April 16 for Grounded!

Xbox clarified that Grounded will support cross play on Xbox, PlayStation, Nintendo Switch and PC!

In addition to this information, the arrival of Hi-Fi RUSH on PlayStation 5 has been made official. It will be available starting March 19 with pre-orders opening today!

Finally, Sea of ​​Thieves was made official for April 30 on PlayStation 5 itself. Note that it won’t be playable on PlayStation 4, though it is on Xbox One.

It remains to be seen if the games will be successful on the PlayStation 4, 5 and Nintendo Switch, and if trends will encourage the Xbox to port more games.