Honor X6 SFR on sale at RED: €30 instant discount

Known for offering high-end smartphones that are competitive at attractive prices, Honor is here to enhance its performance of power with consumers.

Launched on September 21, 2022, the Honor X6 smartphone was introduced with the aim of taking on behemoths like Xiaomi with an attractive quality/price ratio. Good news, the operator’s subsidiary in Red Square is offering not one, but two discounts on the starting price of this device. What if this is your chance to change your phone?

Honor x6, a smartphone that stands out in the game

Overall, the smartphone’s technical sheet is designed to provide a precise balance between the various components that have built the brand’s strength. You will get a 6.5-inch screen with an LCD panel with a refresh rate of 60 Hz, as well as a definition of 1600 x 720 pixels.

At the back, it is equipped with a 50-megapixel camera with 6x zoom that can capture your best moments in full HD, no matter the lighting obstacles.

Besides the typical little touches like a 3.5 mm jack port, a fingerprint reader, as well as a slot for a memory card, the Honor X6 has a 5000 mAh battery capable of rivaling the Redmi from Xiaomi. Thus it promises two days of autonomy in moderate use, 18 hours of streaming or 17 hours of web browsing.

Its MediaTek Helio G25 processor provides enough power to run most of your apps without a hitch, knowing that it runs Android 12. This is more than enough for an entry-level smartphone.

What discounts does RED offer through SFR?

Currently, RED subscribers have the opportunity Combine the two discounts to get this entry-level smartphone for €119, compared to €149 normally. To do this, you will need to satisfy these two criteria:

Keep the reimbursement coupon on the invoice in the amount of €20 offered by your operator.

An instant discount of €10 is available when you subscribe to a 100 GB package from SFR.

Priced at €9.99 per month, this package will allow you to use the full potential of your Honor X6. With this much data, you can watch your favorite series, have more Facetimes with your family or play online without latency. This package includes unlimited SMS and MMS across the country as well as overseas segments.

RED is famous for offering economical and generous packages, If necessary it is entirely possible for you to increase your subscription by adding a 50 GB data envelope for €10 (which may be practical for travelers or people who don’t have Wi-Fi). You can also choose an envelope of 22 to 35 GB for Europe and the French Overseas Territories, with the possibility of including 20 GB in Canada and the United States, which is unusual for mobile network operators.

Combining performance and versatility, this smartphone from the now independent brand owner has everything you need to woo you. Are you going to take the plunge?