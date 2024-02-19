Check out February’s exciting new games on PS Plus!

Hello gamers, did you know that in February Sony announced a series of upcoming games for PlayStation Plus members, including games in the Extra, Deluxe and Premium tiers? I’m very excited about the titles coming to the PlayStation catalog this month, including Need for Speed: Unbound, The Outer Worlds, Tales of Arise and Assassin’s Creed Valhalla. Date to mark in your calendar: February 20, when you can finally enjoy these new games.

This month’s flagship game in the PlayStation Plus catalog offering is Need for Speed ​​Unbound. If you are a fan of the venerable NFS franchise, you will be delighted with this latest title released in 2022. With an artistic style combining comics, graffiti and cel-shaded animation, the game highlights the culture of street racing with tons of vehicle customization. options, a rags-to-riches story mode and an open world map based on Chicago. If you’re a subscriber to the Extra and Deluxe tiers of PS Plus on PS5, you’ll be able to get your hands on this game.

Another title I’m looking forward to this month is The Outer Worlds: Spacer’s Choice Edition. This remaster of the original 2019 game brings a higher level of cap along with improved graphics and other features for next-gen consoles. The box contains the base game and all downloadable content. Speaking of downloadable games, I’m also looking forward to diving into Tales of Arise, which is coming to the PlayStation Plus catalog in February. This latest entry in the series offers an epic story and a deep combat system.

Finally, I couldn’t forget Assassin’s Creed Valhalla. Fans of the AC series will be treated to this title that immerses them in the shoes of a Viking warrior in search of fame and fortune. With plenty of quests and activities, the game promises hours of fun.

It’s February, so get ready to experience great adventures on your PlayStation. And don’t forget that you’ll need an active PlayStation Plus subscription and be on the Extra or Deluxe tier to access these games. So, take control!