€250 off! It’s rare at this price… how long will it last?

iPhone 15 is available for less than €720 while its reference price is set at €969. If you’re interested in Apple’s latest high-end flagship, it’s hard to be indifferent to such a significant reduction. We tell you all about this cool promo!

l’iPhone 15The most anticipated and acclaimed high-end smartphone of late last year, is now available at a very attractive price. Rakutenonly appears €719. This offer therefore presents a A reduction of 250 € Compared to the price offered directly by the manufacturer Apple. The iPhone 15, like the entire iPhone series, is a true symbol of popular culture. A great opportunity for those looking for an iconic smartphone at an attractive price.









iPhone 15 technical sheet





screen: 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED 60Hz

6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED 60Hz Processor: Apple A16 bionic chip

Apple A16 bionic chip Rama : 6 GB

: 6 GB Main Camera: 48MP

48MP Front Camera: 12MP

12MP Battery: 3877mAh





The iPhone 15 offers an exceptionally powerful spec sheet without sacrificing practicality. If you’re looking for a phone that offers plenty of computing power while being convenient to carry, the iPhone 15 is a more ideal choice than higher-end models that can be bulkier. It incorporates components that are both ergonomic and precise, ensuring optimal responsiveness and the ability to run the most demanding software efficiently, with the exception of rare applications designed specifically for Pro models.









iPhone 15 at a knockdown price on Rakuten!





l’iPhone 15 Currently available at an exceptional price RakutenSelling for only €719. €250 off Compared to the price initially set by Apple. The device is offered in a new, imported version, and a 2 year warranty !



