Apple claims to have tried… without success

Accused by the United States of using its connected watches to establish its monopoly, Apple responded that it had tried for three years to make Apple watches compatible with Android.

Upheaval in the Apple company. Apple is being sued by the United States, which accuses it of monopoly and anti-competitive practices over the iPhone. The complex situation comes on top of the upheaval already acknowledged by Apple in Europe within the framework of the Digital Markets Act. And it’s not over! This case also allows us to address the thorny topic of incompatibility between the Apple Watch and Android.

The US Department of Justice – at the core of the complaint – accuses Apple of exploiting its connected watches to strengthen its monopoly position.

Apple’s connected watch, the Apple Watch, is only compatible with the iPhone. So, if Apple can get a user to buy an Apple Watch, it becomes more expensive for that user to buy a different type of smartphone, as that would require them to give up their expensive Apple Watch and buy a new Android-compatible smartwatch.

According to Apple, three years of work in vain

However, no doubt forced by the scale of the affair, Apple agreed to make a disclosure to answer the allegation. was contacted by 9to5GoogleThe firm confirms that it spent three years trying to make the Apple Watch compatible with Android before abandoning the idea.

The Cupertino brand explains that the project was ultimately not feasible due to technical limitations. This confirms the investigation Bloomberg Announces abandoned project to bring Apple Watch and Health app to Android in 2023

Some people will undoubtedly find it hard to believe Apple’s arguments over these famous technological limitations. however, 9to5Google Play devil’s advocate and recall that, even after buying Fitbit and integrating its products, Google itself is having trouble creating an interesting enough offering to follow on the Apple Watch’s heels. Additionally, with the advent of Wear OS 3, connected watches equipped with the Google system are no longer compatible with iPhones. Apple’s approach therefore seems to have been emulated.

In any case, the affair that is starting in the United States promises many surprises and twists and turns.