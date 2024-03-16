A high-fat diet before surgery can impair memory in adults, young and old

A recent study shows the deleterious effects of a high-fat diet on memory in both young adults and older adults and how omega-3 fatty acid supplementation can reduce these effects.

Dangers of a high-fat diet before surgery

According to animal research from Ohio State University, eating a fatty diet in the days before surgery can increase the brain’s inflammatory response. This response interferes with memory-related cognitive functions for weeks in older adults, and, as the new study suggests, even in younger adults.

Results from earlier research from the same laboratory also showed that supplementation with the omega-3 fatty acid DHA for a month before a surgical procedure prevented memory effects associated with a high-fat diet and surgery in both young and old. Adult rats.

Brain inflammation and memory

A single three-day high-fat diet was detrimental to a specific type of fear-related memory in older rats two weeks later—the same type of impairment seen in young rats fed a high-fat diet. surgical procedure. The research team linked brain inflammation to proteins that activate the immune response behind these effects.

A synergistic inflammatory response

“These data suggest that this is a cumulative effect of multiple insults,” said Ruth Barrientos, lead author of the study. An unhealthy diet, even in the short term, especially when eaten so close to surgery, can have harmful consequences.. The study was recently published in the journal Brain, behavior and immunity.

The role of omega-3 fatty acids

The study also found that blocking the TLR4 signaling pathway before diet and surgery completely prevented this neuroimmune response and memory deficit. In addition, DHA supplementation reduced these inflammatory effects and prevented memory loss after surgery.offers a promising prospect for preventive treatment.

Effects on different types of memory

The results showed that in aged rats, the combination of high-fat diet and surgery caused problems in both contextual memory and conditioned fear memory that persisted for at least two weeks. Interestingly, high-fat diet alone also impaired conditioned fear memory in aged rats.

Implications for humans

With growing evidence suggesting that fatty and highly processed foods trigger inflammation-related memory problems in brains of all ages, consistent findings suggest that the omega-3 fatty acid DHA has a protective effect. “DHA was really effective in preventing these changes,” Barrientos said, highlighting the potential of omega-3 fatty acids as a preventive treatment, especially for individuals who undergo surgery and eat an unhealthy diet.

This research, supported by grants from the National Institute on Aging and the National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke, opens new perspectives on the prevention of cognitive disorders associated with diet and inflammation.

Source de l'étude : https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S0889159123004105