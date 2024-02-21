Massive malware targets Android from the Play Store

Anatsa malware is widely distributed on the Google Play Store. This malware, once installed on a device up to Android 13, captures your banking data. Mountain View Firm has deleted the infected apps.

© Envato

The Anatsa malware spread to the Google Play Store and affected at least 150,000 people

Google confirms that the infected apps listed below have been removed

Anatsa malware drains bank accounts by installing itself on devices up to Android 13

Malware is a major threat to our security. The FBI is also warning about malware, especially from China. Today, ThreatFabric cybersecurity researchers see numerous infections in Europe By a Trojan called Anatsa that attacks your bank accounts.

Read > This malware targets iPhone by stealing your face to empty your bank account

Which applications are infected by Anatsa malware?

It is through the Play Store that the Anatsa malware attacks European users. If we succeed, we are talking about at least 150,000 infections Best free new features on store to install infected apps. Apparently, few people are wary of these applications put forward by Mountain View Company. ThreatFabric reports that this malware has evolved to bypass operating system security up to Android 13.

© Bleeping computer © Bleeping computer

If we’re talking about 150,000 infections, ThreatFabric clarifies that the estimate for the count is low. Affected people 200,000 will be. If you’ve downloaded one of these infected apps and you’re new, we recommend you Factory reset From your Android device.

Phone Cleaner – File Explorer

PDF Viewer – File Explorer

PDF Reader – Viewer and Editor

Phone Cleaner: File Explorer

PDF Reader: File Manager

The number of downloads was underestimated

ThreatFabric thinks so As the Anatsa malware spreads, the number of downloads will increase on play store. No one is safe so always be careful what you download, even from the Google Store. Faced with this threat, the Mountain View firm responded by reassuring the bleeping computer:

All apps identified in the report have been removed From Google Play. Android users are automatically protected against known versions of this malware by Google Play Protect which is enabled by default on Android devices with Google Play Services. Google Play Protect alerts users or blocks apps known for malicious behavior, even if those apps come from sources other than Google Play.

If you want That your banking data is secure, be careful. Hackers can do huge damage if Anatsa malware ends up on your device.