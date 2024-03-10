Apple and Epic Games, the publisher of Fortnite, have finally come to an agreement

A sudden change on Apple’s side. apple brand Official at last Epic Games to develop its own competing app store on iPhones in Europe. The announcement of Fortnite’s creator led to a dispute between the two companies.

“We have communicated with Epic, and the company is committed to respecting the rules, including those relating to DMA” an Apple spokesperson told AFP in an email.

“As a result, Epic Sweden AB has been re-accepted into the Apple developer program,” the spokesperson added. Under the Digital Markets Act or DMA, the Un historic legislative arsenal came into force in the EU on ThursdaySix of the world’s largest technology companies, including Apple, have been forced to open their platforms to competition.

Epic boss Tim Sweeney called the turnaround “A great victory for the European rule of law, For the European Commission and for the freedom of developers around the world.” Earlier this week, The creator of Fortnite announced that it has been suspended by Apple To offer an alternative app store to the iPhone manufacturer.

more precisely, Apple closed Epic’s developer account on March 2Based in Sweden, that allowed it to build the software needed to launch its own stores on Apple devices in Europe.

Apple compared to “feudal rulers”.

For Tim Sweeney, this was a retaliatory move from Apple, due to his numerous public criticisms of the Californian group. He compared the brand’s attitude to that of Apple “Feudal lords set up the skulls of their former enemies in their castles” With the intention of “offending other people”.

Epic has been hitting the courts and contacting the authorities for years To force Apple and Google to open up their mobile operating systemsiOS and Android (installed on most smartphones), for them to download stores for alternative applications, especially now that they do not have to pay a commission on user purchases.

These demands were included in a long list of commandments to the DMA’s dominant platform. “I am pleased to note that following our discussions, Apple has decided to reverse its decision to exclude Epic. from the next day, DMA already has very solid results“, declared Thierry Breton, European Commissioner for the Internal Market.

