With a release date finally announced by Rockstar, fans are buzzing!

Yo gamers! Today, we are talking about a little information about the madness around GTA VI From Rockstar Games. Amidst vain hopes and vague rumours, we try to cling to the slightest scrap of information. But this time it seems serious.

A post on Reddit highlights that Rockstar Games is looking for a “localization tester” for Russia, on a 12-month fixed-term contract. Concerned fans see this job offer as a ray of hope after the recent controversy surrounding Rockstar. Let’s hope this isn’t another one of those ‘broken promises’.

Some fans are hoping for an early 2025 release based on a job description that suggests an examiner will have to review work already done. Others remain skeptical. “Yes, first (GTA VI) will be pushed back to late 2025, then again to 2026, or even late 2026,” comments one skeptical Redditor.

Even if a 2025 release is possible, the 12-month contract doesn’t mean the game will be released immediately after work is completed, as one fan pointed out.

We still have to face the facts: the release date of this highly anticipated game remains a real mystery. If only Rockstar could give us some clues, that would be great.

In the meantime, let’s just enjoy the trailer GTA VI As it should be.